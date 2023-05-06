Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After last week’s race it may seem like there might not be a whole lot going on here in Denver. After all, Cooper Webb, who was the only one truly close enough to Eli Tomac in points to provide a realistic title challenge, sustained a serious concussion when he went down in his heat race. A surging Justin Barcia broke his collarbone, and a host of other riders, including Jason Anderson, Benny Bloss, and Grant Harlan, also exited the series with injury. Their absence will certainly be felt today in Denver, but if anything, it highlights just how unpredictable this sport can be. Tomac may have a big lead over Chase Sexton, but that doesn’t mean the championship is decided.

On the other hand, Tomac does have an outside chance of clinching the title today in front of his hometown fans, just like he did last year. Sexton trails Tomac by 18 points, which means that, if Tomac wins, he’d need sexton to finish fifth or worse to clinch the title. Sexton has only done that three times this season, so don’t expect it to happen today, especially with a thinned field.