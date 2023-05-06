Title Math – 450SX

Eli Tomac is unlikely to clinch the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this weekend, but he still has a chance. The only other riders still in it, mathematically, are Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, and Webb is out for the season. That leaves just Sexton, who trails Tomac by 18 points. If Tomac wins, he’d need Sexton to finish fifth or worse and the title is his. Sexton has only finished fifth or worse three times this season, and with the field now only slightly deeper than a puddle in the Sahara, Tomac would need something wild to happen to Sexton, like the Broncos’ mascot charging out onto the track and tackling Sexton. Heck, even that might not get it done. Look for this thing to go down to the wire in Salt Lake City. -Aaron Hansel

Time to Shine

There’s no other way to describe the 450SX class right now than depleted, especially after injuries thinned the herd even more last week in Nashville. Nobody wants that, but the silver lining is that it’s an opportunity for guys to notch career high results. Privateers who have regularly been making mains all year can look forward to jumping several spots up, and earning more cash in the process. And with those guys moving up, it clears the way for guys who have been close to, or on, the bubble in the LCQ’s. It’s hunting season on Privateer Island! Who will score in Denver? -Hansel

Top of the Hill

Someone to pay attention to in Denver would be Justin Hill. He’s been very good lately, and may have been the best we’ve seen him all season last week in Nashville. He was fast in qualifying and was even holding down a podium position for a few laps in the main event. Afterward he told us he’d been pushing for a top five the last couple weeks, which he got in Nashville. He also said he feels more comfortable at race pace than he has all season, and that he’s been training at elevation. Add it all up and it sure seems like a recipe for a top five, and maybe even better, in Denver. -Hansel