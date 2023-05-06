Title Math – 450SX
Eli Tomac is unlikely to clinch the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this weekend, but he still has a chance. The only other riders still in it, mathematically, are Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, and Webb is out for the season. That leaves just Sexton, who trails Tomac by 18 points. If Tomac wins, he’d need Sexton to finish fifth or worse and the title is his. Sexton has only finished fifth or worse three times this season, and with the field now only slightly deeper than a puddle in the Sahara, Tomac would need something wild to happen to Sexton, like the Broncos’ mascot charging out onto the track and tackling Sexton. Heck, even that might not get it done. Look for this thing to go down to the wire in Salt Lake City. -Aaron Hansel
Time to Shine
There’s no other way to describe the 450SX class right now than depleted, especially after injuries thinned the herd even more last week in Nashville. Nobody wants that, but the silver lining is that it’s an opportunity for guys to notch career high results. Privateers who have regularly been making mains all year can look forward to jumping several spots up, and earning more cash in the process. And with those guys moving up, it clears the way for guys who have been close to, or on, the bubble in the LCQ’s. It’s hunting season on Privateer Island! Who will score in Denver? -Hansel
Top of the Hill
Someone to pay attention to in Denver would be Justin Hill. He’s been very good lately, and may have been the best we’ve seen him all season last week in Nashville. He was fast in qualifying and was even holding down a podium position for a few laps in the main event. Afterward he told us he’d been pushing for a top five the last couple weeks, which he got in Nashville. He also said he feels more comfortable at race pace than he has all season, and that he’s been training at elevation. Add it all up and it sure seems like a recipe for a top five, and maybe even better, in Denver. -Hansel
Colt 45
In case you didn’t know, Colt Nichols’ contract with Honda doesn’t extend into motocross. That means he’s got just two races left in which to post the best results possible and leave a positive impression. Well, if his final two races are anything like the race he had in Nashville, things are looking up. Nichols was fantastic, earning fourth place, a career best, on an extremely tricky track that took out so many of his competitors. If he’s on the same level in Denver, and the cards fall his way, is it possible we might see a podium for Nichols before the season ends? -Hansel
Justin Starling vs. Fredrik Noren
At the end of the season Feld Motor Sports pays out bonuses to riders in the top twenty, which always makes for some tight battles at the wire between riders trying to get their hands on those elusive Benjamins. Right now the battle to keep track of is between Starling and Noren. Starling moved into 21st in Nashville, but Noren is only three points back. Grant Harlan is one point ahead of Starling in 20th, but he dislocated his shoulder in Nashville. To make matters even more interesting, Josh Cartwright isn’t far behind—he sits just five back of Noren. How will this dash for cash evolve in Denver? -Hansel
Kickstart Kenny
Ken Roczen has finished on the podium in the last three rounds. Unlike years past where he has started fast and either injury or sickness slowed him down or stopped him altogether, he only seems to be getting stronger as the 2023 season goes on. Will he finish out these last two rounds on the podium? -Sarah Whitmore
Mile High
Racing at elevation is always different than at sea level. And while it isn’t as big of a deal now that bikes are fuel injected instead of carbureted, bikes still generate less power at elevation. A jump out of a turn that would normally be easy, may now take everything the bike has to make it over, especially for the 250s. Plus, some riders get elevation sickness no matter how great of shape they are in. Will elevation play a key roll in Denver? -Whitmore
Hometown Boy
Even if Tomac does not wrap up the title in Denver, Colorado is still his home state. Which means almost every single person in the stadium will be pulling for him to win. There is nothing like winning in front of your hometown crowd. Look for that energy to help Tomac snag another win in Denver. -Whitmore
Best Opportunity
Max Vohland has quietly been pretty good so far in 2023. Outside of a rather large hiccup in San Diego, where he didn’t qualify for the main, his worst finish has been eighth and he’s got a pair of fifths and a fourth to his credit. Not too bad! But, for a guy with a factory ride you’d expect a podium here and there, and this weekend just might be his best chance to get it. Yes, he’ll be racing in Salt Lake City, but he’ll have the added challenge of competing against the 250SX east class there too. If he can muster a podium in Denver, it’d be a fantastic way for him to close out the season strong. -Hansel
Title Math – 250SX
This scenario is quite a bit different than the Tomac/Sexton situation. The only rider, other than Jett Lawrence, who’s in contention is RJ Hampshire, and even if he wins Lawrence is still almost sure to clinch this weekend. Lawrence leads Hampshire by 39 points, so if Hampshire wins it, he’d need to have Lawrence finish eleventh or worse to keep his title hopes alive. In other words, tenth or better gets it done for Lawrence. If you’ve been paying attention to the 250SX West class this season then you know Lawrence could do that with donuts for wheels. Expect Lawrence to be celebrating the 250SX west championship this Saturday. -Hansel