The Nashville Supercross round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship once again provided us with great racing all day long. The Nashville SX was the 15th round (of 17) for the 450SX Class, and the ninth round (of ten) for the 250SX East Region round.
In our return to Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2019, we saw Hunter Lawrence claim his seventh win of the season, as well as clinch the 250SX East Region title one round early. In the premier class, Chase Sexton claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season. And in both classes, we saw season- and career-best rides from several riders.
Aside from the race winners, the following riders had season- and/or career-bests:
250SX:
Jo Shimoda | 2nd (season-best)
Luke Neese | 11th (season-best)
Garrett Hoffman | 21st (first ever 250SX main event start)
Jace Kessler | 21st (first ever 250SX main event start)
450SX:
Colt Nichols | 4th (season-best)
Justin Hill | 5th (ties season- and career-best)
Josh Hill | 10th (ties season-best)
Justin Starling | 11th (season-best)
Tristan Lane | 13th (career-best)
Josh Cartwright | 14th (ties season- and career-best)
Logan Karnow | 15th (career-best)
Chase Marquier | 16th (career-best)
Devin Simonson | 17th (career-best)
Max Miller | 18th (first ever 450SX main event start)
Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
450SX
Chase Sexton | 1st
“You really have to be on your game on tracks like this; you have to approach everything with confidence. This track was so gnarly, especially towards the last couple of laps, and it forces you to keep your focus. Getting started on outdoor testing has been like a breath of fresh air, and I feel more confident in the rough stuff. Two more rounds to go, and hopefully we get some more wins under our belts and keep building momentum.”
Eli Tomac | 2nd
“We had a very solid day. I had great starts for the heat race and the main event, and I got out to the lead early. I was setting a good pace, and then I made one or two mistakes in the whoops. I backed down my pace a little bit, and then Chase was able to slide right by me. Overall, I was really happy with my riding, and the motorcycle on the starts has been awesome.
“It was a very tough track, too, because it went from a soft surface and then it turned into a dry surface, so that’s what made it hard. The transitions were soft, but at the same time, you had to manage traction. It was tough. It ended up biting quite a few guys, and I’m just happy to get out of here safe.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker
“Nashville was a good race for us. The whole day went very smooth. It’s scary to see competitors go out the way we saw with (Cooper) Webb. During the main, Eli pulled the holeshot and was riding great. He got into lapped traffic, and that allowed Chase (Sexton) to catch us. At that point, Eli calculated his risk versus reward and was smart enough to finish right where we needed.”
Ken Roczen | 3rd
"We had two completely different conditions throughout the day, from pretty wet and super tacky to dry and rutty. It was a super gnarly, sketchy track that collected a lot of people tonight. My start in the main event was horrible. My first couple of laps were absolutely horrible. I made a lot of mistakes and I went backwards. Then I just worked my way up. I wasn't really riding that well, to be honest. Once I found myself in third I had so far to go to the front and I had a gap on the rider behind me, so I was being smart. The track was sketchy and we brought it home in third with the team. A podium is great, especially with the circumstances; you have to keep it rubber side down. We may have been a bit lucky with some things tonight, but it was tough out there and we made it happen. We're back on the podium, so we're looking forward to the last few rounds to finish it out strong."
Colt Nichols | 4th
“Nashville treated me better than the last few weekends have. The day didn’t start off that great; we had a so-so qualifying. The team made some changes, and that seemed to give me more comfort. I was able to get a good start in the main event and take advantage of some other guys’ mistakes. I just rode a smooth, steady race and got my best finish of the year. Overall, it was a really good weekend for us, and I’m leaving very happy.”
Nichols posted on Instagram:
“First time in Nashville and ended the day P4! 🫡 Track was crazy but I felt comfy and was steady eddy all race. Thank you to my team for helping me get more comfort throughout the day and we keep making strides during the weeks and I’m thankful for that. 2 more to go 👊🏽💪🏽”
Justin Hill | 5th
Justin Hill posted on Instagram:
“Top 5 in Nashville 🙌🏻 I ran in podium position for quite a while. With a clean race, I Really feel like that spot is in my near future. Thank you so much to the folks behind me!”
Read our full post-race interview with the #46.
Jason Anderson | 6th
“Today was a tough day, but I didn't let the earlier setbacks get to me and I knew I had to give it my all in the Main Event. My body was sore heading into the Main Event, but I raced with everything I had, and I'm happy to have salvaged a top-10 finish for the team. It's not the result I wanted, but sometimes it's just about picking yourself up and pushing through no matter what. I'm proud of the effort we put in, and we'll come back stronger next race.”
Dean Wilson | 7th
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“Nashville was a blast! P-7 for the night felt sketch all day on the track just didn’t feel comfy on that track. If I could get a good start I feel a better position is there but glad to be healthy and move on! Also had a few 🍻with @jeremymcgrath after how can I complain 🤷🏻♂️. Thank you all for the support as always❤️”
Adam Cianciarulo | 8th
“I was feeling great in qualifying and happy with how I was riding, but unfortunately I made a small mistake entering the first turn during the Main Event and had to battle my way through the pack. I found a good flow early in the race and managed to get into the top-10 and put on a good battle for the fans against my teammate. As the track continued to deteriorate, I made a couple of mistakes that cost me some time. Overall, I'm proud of how I was able to fight back and salvage some points with an eighth-place finish. We'll regroup and come back stronger next race.”
AC also posted on Twitter:
“Tough day for me. Not because of my result, but because of that incident with Cooper in the heat race. The absolute worst spot you can be in as a racer. It happened so fast, and I wish I could have avoided it. I’m thinking of him and I hope he is back soon.”
Cooper Webb quote-tweeted AC’s tweet and said:
“Thanks, Adam. Not your fault. It’s racing and shit happens!”
Kyle Chisholm | 9th
"I liked the track. I felt good on the track all day, my bike worked really well, and we really didn’t make any changes all weekend. A fifth in the heat race gave us a good pick for the main. I ripped my start, came out pretty strong then tried to push the first few laps to get myself in a good position. My riding was pretty solid; not my best, but it was pretty good. Mid-race I had some bad laps, but I was able to turn it around, find some better lines, and come out with a top ten. I got a ninth, so I'm pumped on that, and we'll aim to do it again the next two weekends."
Justin Starling | 11th
Starling posted on Instagram:
“Positive weekend in Nashville!
P7 In heat, P11 in Main Event.
Now off to the elevation where I feel my best! Denver, let’s do this!”
Kevin Moranz | 12th
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“Great main event start, just missed the inside rut in the off camber turn on lap 1 and got tossed around a little. Spiked HR, had to settle back down and brought home P12. We have more in us, time to keep pushing to finish the season strong💪”
Tristan Lane | 13th
Lane posted on Instagram:
“Nashville was epic! Just a great weekend of racing dirtbikes for @silverbackracer and I, qualifying straight through the heat race and finished a career best of 13th in the main event!
I want to give a huge shoutout to @mxgoldenboy for all of his help this weekend and having me on as a guest for the @ridedunlop track walk 😎
Thank you to all of my friends and sponsors that make it possible for me to be in this position 🙏🏼🤙🏼”
Josh Cartwright | 14th
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
"P-14 for the home state race in Nashville, TN! #musiccity
Saturday was a day of mixed emotions. Trust me I know, it was the biggest bonehead mistake I’ve ever done. Now, I’m the dumbest person on the planet. We recovered in the LCQ, placing 3rd. The track in the main was very technical and sketchy so I was happy to tie my career best in the 450 class.
It was amazing seeing so many people at this race from Memphis and the local moto scene. I love having a race that close to my hometown, let’s keep Nashville!
On to Denver!"
Logan Karnow | 15th
Karnow posted on Instagram:
“CAREER BEST!!! P-15 in the main, rode my f***king heart out💪🏼 Thank you so much to everybody in my corner🙏🏼”
Chase Marquier | 16th
Marquier posted on Instagram:
“Nashville 🤠🎻
I was struggling to get going in practice and qualifying but was able to turn it around in the LCQ and get in the main. P16 for my best finish yet in the 450 class. Excited for the mile high city this weekend. Even get an extra race on Friday thanks to @pulpmx”
Devin Simonson | 17th
Simonson posted on Instagram:
“Nashville✅ Pumped to be in the main event again, had a good pace going at the beginning but man that track is gnarly in the 450 class. P-17 overall on the night. Ready for Denver this weekend with the new pulp cut💇”
Max Miller | 18th
Miller posted on Instagram:
“450 Main in Nashville! After a tough start to the day struggling to get comfy on my 450 after not riding it for a while I was able to rip a decent start from the outside in the Heat race and barely squeeze into the main with a 9th place. Track was super gnarly in the main, ended up having a few issues and didn’t ride very good. Finished up in 18th in the main! Thanks to everyone that makes it happen!”
Cade Clason | 19th
Clason posted on Instagram:
“Nashville is bad ass. Still struggling tho, I have speed but the lack of riding and training is catching up with me. I’m just so uncomfortable, my body hurts, my arm pump was insane and my head just starts spinning in circles trying to fix it all. Going to try and have a normal week and get some normalcy back in my program. I’m sitting here complaining, but I gotta say a prayer for all the boys who hit the deck yesterday and won’t be around the rest of the year. This sports heavy sometimes.”
Shane McElrath | 20th
"Today was a pretty tough day. The track was a pretty straightforward build but the conditions were very tough. It was really hard-packed but at the same time, the ruts were super grabby. I raced pretty well in my heat race and came from behind. Then in the main I was struggling with the track then we had an issue and cut our race short. So we'll regroup, work on a few things this week, and be ready for the last two."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki, presented by Progressive Insurance, team manager Larry Brooks:
"We had a good night. Roczen rode really well. In his heat, he finished third and in the main event, he finished third and moved back to fourth in the championship. I'm really happy with how he rode and how he maintained his fight in the points chase. Kyle Chisholm did really well; finishing fifth in his heat race and then ninth in the main event. That's his best finish this year. Shane McElrath had a bike issue which breaks my heart. And Weltin definitely didn't ride to his potential here. Overall, though, I'm pretty stoked this year and we're getting stronger as the year goes on. So yep, we'll keep 'er moving and keep the ball rolling."
Grant Harlan | 22nd
Harlan posted on Instagram:
“Just how it goes. Getting my shoulder looked at this week to figure out what recovery looks like 🤙”
250SX
Hunter Lawrence | 1st
“I just want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Hunter Lawrence said on the podium after the race. “Everyone that is with me now was with me when I was at my lowest of lows, so this is incredible. I can’t say I dreamed of this as a kid, because I didn’t know this was possible. I’m choked up; this is just surreal. This weekend has been incredible—the perfect day. I just want to celebrate this with everyone I love and care about—the whole team. This means the world.”
Hunter said the following in a post-race press release:
“I didn’t even dream of this as a kid, as I didn’t know it was possible. The sport isn’t that big in Australia, so you don’t realize you can have a career doing this. Funny that in 2020 in this same state, I was thinking seriously about quitting. Just being knocked down over and over again with injuries, at that point I figured I would get a normal job and just support Jett. This is definitely redemption, to have been at the lowest point I’ve been at, so close to where I captured my first championship. It’s so special to get this one, and I hope to get many more with this same group.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Wow, what a day—such a solid day for all of our riders! In the 450s, it was awesome to see Colt up front; hopefully we can have the same at the next two rounds. Chase is riding with the confidence and perfection that we knew he’s had all season. Hunter only had to score three points to wrap up the championship, but instead he rode like the champion he is and won the race convincingly. To see where he is now, compared to where he started in 2019, is nothing short of amazing. We’re all so proud of him and incredibly happy to see him clinch his first Supercross championship.”
Said Manager of Sports and Experiential at American Honda Brandon Wilson:
“On behalf of everyone at American Honda and HRC, I’d like to extend a huge congratulations and thank you to Hunter. Of course it’s always an incredible feeling for a manufacturer and team to win a championship, but this one is particularly sweet, simply because Hunter has had to overcome so much to earn it. His family has made incredible sacrifices, moving first to Europe and then to the United States. As the older brother, Hunter has often had to blaze the trail, but he has consistently maintained a positive attitude, even when dealing with injuries and other setbacks. We’re all extremely proud of him, and we look forward to much continued success.”
Jo Shimoda | 2nd
“My jump out of the gate wasn’t the best, but I stayed focused and kept pushing forward. I made some great passes and was able to work my way up to second place. It feels amazing to have fought my way back to the front of the pack and earn a podium finish. I couldn't have done it without the support of my team and my fans. I'm mostly happy to be back on the podium where I know I belong and I'm excited to carry this momentum into the final round.”
Jordon Smith | 3rd
“We started bright and early this morning, but it was a good day for us. I was right there with the top times in each practice and won the heat race. Then I got off to a great start in the main, passed for the lead, and led the thing for maybe five or six minutes. I made a mistake and went off the track and got a little tight after that. The track was really gnarly. It was really hard to keep pushing all the way through the main event, especially with a little bit of arm pump. The track just broke down a lot. The track crew tried fixing it, but it was just soft and hard at the same time. One of the rhythm sections was already foot peg deep which they fixed before the main event, so it was constantly changing, and you had to stay on your toes the whole main. I’m happy to get my fifth podium of the season and battling for the win. It’s been a long time since I’ve been consistently on the podium, so I’m not taking that for granted. We’re just going to keep working.”
Haiden Deegan | 4th
“It was a good day overall. Qualifying was alright, and then the heat race was good. I had good speed and got second. In the main event, I got a bad start and tried to push through, but I just didn’t have enough time at the end. I ended up getting close, which was good. It was the first time I was able to catch the front guys, so I’m happy with that. The track did break down a lot more than I thought it was going to, watching previous videos of this place. It had quite a bit of ruts, and it was hard-packed, dry, and sketchy. So fourth place on the day. We will just keep getting better.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“The weekend went well, with Smith ending the day on the podium and Deegan fourth. They qualified great, with Smith second and Haiden fourth, and they both raced Heat 2 and finished 1-2 to get great gate picks for the main.
“They both had good starts, and Smith found himself in first on the first lap, but a small mistake shuffled him back to third. He put in a late charge to try and secure second but was a little short and finished third, which is great to go into the final round with a podium. Haiden fought his way through some guys to finish fourth. It’s not what he wanted, but he can continue to fight and go for a podium spot at the finale.”
Max Anstie| 5th
Anstie posted on Instagram:
"5th in Nashville! I’ll take it! one round to go 👊🏻"
Jeremy Martin | 6th
Martin said to our Aaron Hansel after the race:
“The race was good, I think we found something on the start that helped a little bit. I got out of the gate great in the heat race and great in the main event, and I just didn’t have it. The track was very technical. It got kind of dry and skatey. It was rough. When it got like that I wasn’t comfortable being uncomfortable in those kinds of conditions. I’ve got some work to do.”
Read our full post-race interview with Martin.
Tom Vialle | 7th
“I crashed in practice, so the beginning of the day wasn’t as expected, but recovered well in the Heat race with a fourth, before I was docked two positions because I didn't see the red cross flag. That gave me a tough gate pick for the main, and I came around the first corner in eighth or ninth. I was close to sixth, although ended the race in seventh. The track was very sketchy and I lost a bit of time in the dragon's back section, but overall, an average result here and one more chance to race Supercross for the season in two weeks' time.”
Chris Blose | 8th
“I got a decent start in the Main Event, but some silly mistakes during the opening lap shuffled me back. I did my best to regain some positions once the race settled down, but I couldn’t find the right opportunity to attempt a pass. I'm proud of the effort I put in and that I was able to keep my consistent run of top-10 finishes intact. The team and I will do some extra work on the starts this week so we’re better prepared to battle up front during the final round in two weeks.”
Henry Miller | 9th
Miller posted on Instagram:
"P9 in Nashville! Lots of ups, downs and struggles to battle through but kept my head down and moving forward all day but need to be better!"
Cullin Park | 10th
Park posted on Instagram:
“P10 in Nashville. Tough day for me. No excuses, I’ll work to be better. Thanks team🤙🏼”
Luke Neese | 11th
Neese posted on Instagram:
“P11 in Nashville this past weekend! Glad to feel like myself and be closer to where I should be. Next stop, Denver, to race the 450 class and the Privateer LCQ race😎. Thank you to everyone in my corner this year you guys have been awesome!”
Talon Hawkins | 12th
“The race had a lot of ups and downs, that's for sure, but that's part of learning and this is my first year doing this. We're learning a lot and I'm glad I'm getting time to see time on the pro tracks. I went down in the heat. I came together with another rider. It happens. It's racing. So, I had to go through the LCQ, and I ended up coming out with a win, and it was cool to be able to put my FC250 up on the podium and talk about it. In the main event, I was on my way to a good start, and unfortunately, I got pushed out wide and into a Tuf-Blox. I had to come from dead last to 12th. There were some good moments to take away from this race, and let's get back to work.
Josiah Natzke | 16th
Natzke posted on Instagram:
“P16 in Nashville. Starting to find my feet with this whole supercross thing. The track was brutal but one of my favourite layouts all season. Massive thank you to my team and mechanic @dspec289 for keeping me fired up💥 hyped for the final round in Salt Lake City in 2 weeks 📸”
Coty Schock | 17th
Schock posted on Instagram:
“Not the best today but put into the main and gave it my best shot🙏🏻 Been struggling with my health so going to take full advantage of the time off to recover before the final round at salt lake! Thank you @phxracinghonda for believing in me and being patient. I love this stuff”
AJ Catanzaro | 18th
Catanzaro posted on Instagram:
“This has been the most fun season of my 13 year pro career and I couldn’t be more grateful ❤️ Now the focus shifts to a few major projects that are going to take @themotoacademy into the stratosphere and I can’t wait to share it all with you guys! Life is good 😬”
Michael Hicks | 19th
Hicks posted the following on Instagram:
“(Swipe for crash video) Nashville was a tough one for me. In the heat race, I jumped into a pile up and then got smoked from behind. It destroyed my pipe and bent my titanium footpeg down. In the process I smoked my thigh on the handlebars, pulled my groin muscle and jarred my back pretty good from the impact. I got lucky that we only collided bodies and his bike didn’t hit me or I’d been toast. Had to do the lcq where I got a good start and ended up 3rd. But I had nothing for that main event. I was hurting. Ended up 19th but we lived to race the next one! Onto Denver to try out the 450 class!”
Garrett Hoffman | 20th
Hoffman posted on Instagram:
“MAIN EVENT!! The amount of support I’ve been getting since Saturday night is unreal and I appreciate every single one of you guys❤️. Super stoked to end the season healthy and on a high. Thank you to everyone who helped me this season it means the world to me🤙🏼”
Jace Kessler | 21st
Kessler posted on Instagram:
"🎸🤠 Was so stoked to make my first main event, especially straight out of the heat race. A lot of work goes into what we do, and although I have much bigger goals in the big picture, checking off those little boxes in the process feels good! With that completes my rookie year of SX and I’m glad to of gotten a full season in, and gain that experience for next year. Time to put the focus to @promotocross starting in a few weeks, and I’m ready to get after it 😈 Thanks to my team and everyone that supports"
Brock Papi | 22nd
Papi posted on Instagram:
“Nashville done and dusted! Rode pretty well in practice and felt good going into the heat race. Ended up p5 in my heat and felt very happy with that! Main event had a decent jump off the gate and got hit into by another rider putting me on the ground hard and forcing me to pull off.. all in all it’s been a good building season for me and I’m excited for next year! Thanks to all my sponsors for getting me through this season.”
Marshal Weltin | 20th in Heat Race, DNS LCQ, DNQ for Main Event
"This was a tough go today. I got into some crashes early on in qualifying. In the heat race, I got into it with a couple of riders. I struggled to get off the gate today, which put me in a bad position. I just have to be better getting off the line and put myself in a stronger position."