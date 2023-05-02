Jeremy Martin has had a strong supercross season in his first year with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. The former supercross main event winner has yet to find the podium this season, but he has been doing his best to make each round of the 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Unfortunately for the #6, a collapsed lung in a crash at the Atlanta Supercross ended that streak, but he rebounded with a sixth-place finish at the penultimate round of the East Region Championship in Nashville, Tennessee.

Martin, who currently sits sixth in the 250SX East Region Championship, said afterwards he is focused on the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he is a two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross champion. The #6 is looking to finish out the supercross season with a solid finish at the finale in Utah before making a run at a possible third Pro Motocross title. Read what J-Mart said to our Aaron Hansel at the end of the day.

Racer X: How’d it go for you today?

Jeremy Martin: The race was good, I think we found something on the start that helped a little bit. I got out of the gate great in the heat race and great in the main event, and I just didn’t have it. The track was very technical. It got kind of dry and skatey. It was rough. When it got like that, I wasn’t comfortable being uncomfortable in those kinds of conditions. I’ve got some work to do.