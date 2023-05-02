For Hunter Lawrence, Europe was where it essentially all began. Both he and Jett were wildly successful as juniors in Australia, and it was obvious they had the talent from a young age to make a career out of motocross. But then Hunter Lawrence was selected to race for Australia on a 65 in the Junior World Championship at just 12-years-old. So he and his father Darren headed off to Cingoli, Italy for young Hunter’s first shot at showing his skills on a global scale. Hunter would go 8-3 that day in Italy. Jorge Prado won both motos, but the seed was planted.

His next go would be on an 85 in Bulgaria but the success wouldn’t be found as he would go 13-13 on the slick Sevlievo soil. He would return in 2013 with a vengeance an 85 where he would collect a huge moto victory going 4-1 in the Czech Republic to finish second overall to Conrad Mewse. But this time around, he was better than Prado and a young American in fourth place whom you may have heard of before by the name of Chase Sexton. Point being, the motocross world was now taking full notice of this flying young Australian, and one year later in Belgium, they would quickly learn that he was not alone. His then just-turned-11-year-old brother Jett won the 65cc Junior World Championship with 1-2 finishes beating Jo Shimoda’s 4-1. When Hunter returned to the World Championship again in 2015 for the final time, this time on a 125, he would go 5-4 for third overall just behind Mewse again and eventual champion Maxime Renaux. It was no longer a matter of if he’d make a career outside of Australia, it was when, and Kawasaki Europe decided the time was now.

Both Hunter and Jett were off to Europe in 2016 together at the ages of 16 and 12. Hunter immediately became a force. Three rounds into his first European Motocross Championship, he went 1-1 in Germany and sat a close second in the championship behind Thomas Kjer Olsen. But a knee injury and subsequent surgery pulled him to the sidelines for the rest of the year.

Suzuki Europe had seen enough already, though, to sign Hunter to a full-time MX2 deal alongside Jeremy Seewer. Once again, his younger brother Jett was part of the same deal as Suzuki brought him on to contest the EMX85 Championship where he would finish second to Kay De Wolf. Hunter would have an up and down year in his first year of MX2 with some top five results until he broke through at the final Grand Prix of the year to win the final moto of the year and finish second overall. But it was the very end of 2017 when the real flashpoint came. Now racing for Australia in the Motocross of Nations, Hunter Lawrence simply rode the race of his life to that point to finish fourth in the mud on a 250 in the first moto at the Motocross of Nations. Coupled with an eighth in the second moto, he just tipped Zach Osborne to win the MX2 overall and help carry Australia to a sixth overall.

Behind the scenes that summer, Hunter and Jett were already getting shopped to American teams, courtesy of their new agent, Lucas Mirtl. This all culminated the very next day after the ‘Nations. For the third year in a row, a massive contract swing relating to Hunter was dropped. American motocross and supercross powerhouse team GEICO Honda was going all in on Hunter as they signed him to a massive three-year deal, which was really a four-year deal with Honda. He would do one final season of MX2 in 2018 with Honda 114 Motorsports and move to the USA full-time afterwards. This time, the deal did not yet include Jett, but GEICO was soon to scoop him up anyway with a similar deal that saw Jett actually stay with Suzuki to race EMX250 in 2018 before moving to the U.S. and switching to Honda. That meant Hunter and Jett once again were coming as a package deal by 2019. As monumental as this was, 2018 was still quite rough for Hunter who fought through injuries and mechanical issues with the 114 Motorsports team to end up eighth in MX2. He put it all behind him again though as he dazzled once more with 7-2 finishes in his first real ride on a GEICO Honda at the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud.