Watch: MXGP of Portugal Highlights & Results
May 1, 2023 12:35pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer
Video highlights from the fifth round (of 19) of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) claimed the overall MX2 win ahead of Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) and Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna). In the MXGP Class, Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) claimed the overall win—his 101st overall win in the FIM Motocross World Championship—ahead of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Jorge Prado (GasGas).
Geerts (MX2) and Prado (MXGP) continue to lead the Championship standings. Check out the highlights, results, and championship standings below.
Video courtesy of MXGP-TV
Video Highlights
Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MX2April 30, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|2 - 5
|KTM
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|5 - 4
|GasGas
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MXGPApril 30, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 6
|GasGas
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|7 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|265
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|229
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|220
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|206
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|201
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|246
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|229
|3
|Romain Febvre
|214
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|182