Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

Video highlights from the fifth round (of 19) of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) claimed the overall MX2 win ahead of Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) and Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna). In the MXGP Class, Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) claimed the overall win—his 101st overall win in the FIM Motocross World Championship—ahead of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Jorge Prado (GasGas).

Geerts (MX2) and Prado (MXGP) continue to lead the Championship standings. Check out the highlights, results, and championship standings below.

Video courtesy of MXGP-TV

mXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

Video Highlights