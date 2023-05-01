Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Watch: MXGP of Portugal Highlights & Results

May 1, 2023 12:35pm | by:
Watch: MXGP of Portugal Highlights & Results

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

Video highlights from the fifth round (of 19) of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) claimed the overall MX2 win ahead of Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) and Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna). In the MXGP Class, Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) claimed the overall win—his 101st overall win in the FIM Motocross World Championship—ahead of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Jorge Prado (GasGas).

Geerts (MX2) and Prado (MXGP) continue to lead the Championship standings. Check out the highlights, results, and championship standings below.

Video courtesy of MXGP-TV

mXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

Video Highlights

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MX2

April 30, 2023
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 1 Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 2 Husqvarna
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy2 - 5 KTM
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany5 - 4 GasGas
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

April 30, 2023
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 6 GasGas
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain7 - 2 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 4 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium265
2Andrea Adamo Italy229
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands220
4Thibault Benistant France206
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany201
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain246
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands229
3Romain Febvre France214
4Maxime Renaux France202
5Ruben Fernandez Spain182
Full Standings
