PulpMX/Racer X Live Show This Friday Night Before Denver Supercross

The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back this week as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer and Jason Weigandt will host a show in front of the fans Friday night in Denver. Plus, Firepower Honda's Dean Wilson will be on hand to chat, plus Matthes will grab the winner of the Friday Yamaha/Pulp MX LCQ Challenge, and some other surprise guests. Expect lots of laughs and hot takes. It all happens at the Oriental Theater this Friday night in Colorado. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Denver Supercross in Colorado

The Denver Supercross is Saturday, May 6, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, May 5).

General Admission Tickets: $40 · Purchase Below

WHEN: Friday, May 5, 2023

WHERE: The Oriental Theater

4335 W 44th Ave.

Denver CO

TIMES: Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets for the Denver SX Live Show