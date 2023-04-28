Jason Weigandt gives you a tour of the track and a look at the conditions before the Nashville round of Monster Energy Supercross, plus gets some thoughts from Hunter Lawrence and Carlos Rivera (Cooper Webb's mechanic). Most importantly, it's a day race on Saturday and Nashville has become Party Zone U.S.A. People are pumped on this race for all the right and wrong reasons. All brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The 250 is the choice of Hunter Lawrence and look how well that's going!