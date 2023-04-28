Ken Roczen to Appear on TODAY Show on Saturday, April 29, Between 7-9 a.m. EDT

Tune in live tomorrow, Saturday, April 29 between 7-9 a.m. Eastern/4-6 a.m. Pacific for the TODAY Show on NBC to see Ken Roczen and Monster Energy AMA Supercross featured. Ahead of the East Rutherford Supercross last weekend, the TODAY Show featured a segment with the Suzuki rider (Roczen also stopped by the Empire State Building ahead of the race as well).

Roczen met with Joe Fryer and taught the NBC reporter how to ride a motorcycle for the first time. Read more about Fryer's lesson from Roczen on the NBC Motorsports website and tune in Saturday to watch the segment with Roczen.