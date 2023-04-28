Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Ken Roczen to Appear on TODAY Show on Saturday, April 29, Between 7-9 a.m. EDT

April 28, 2023 11:30pm | by:
Ken Roczen to Appear on TODAY Show on Saturday, April 29, Between 7-9 a.m. EDT

Tune in live tomorrow, Saturday, April 29 between 7-9 a.m. Eastern/4-6 a.m. Pacific for the TODAY Show on NBC to see Ken Roczen and Monster Energy AMA Supercross featured. Ahead of the East Rutherford Supercross last weekend, the TODAY Show featured a segment with the Suzuki rider (Roczen also stopped by the Empire State Building ahead of the race as well). 

Roczen met with Joe Fryer and taught the NBC reporter how to ride a motorcycle for the first time. Read more about Fryer's lesson from Roczen on the NBC Motorsports website and tune in Saturday to watch the segment with Roczen.

  • Ken Roczen and NBC reporter Joe Fryer Sean Brennen
  • Roczen teaching Fryer Sean Brennen
  • Fryer gets on the bike. Sean Brennen
  • Fryer and Roczen Sean Brennen
  • Two TODAY Show Suzukis Mitch Kendra
  • TODAY Show logo on a Suzuki Sean Brennen
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now