Another podium and a Big Apple success story over the weekend for Ken Roczen and his new team, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki (under the HEP Motorsports Suzuki umbrella). Jason Weigandt chats with team co-owner Dustin Pipes to get an idea of how the team started and grew to the point where it could grab a free agent like Roczen, and then also plays an interview with Larry Brooks from after the team's feel-good first win in Indianapolis. As a bonus, we throw in the full audio from this weekend's post-race press conference, featuring Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, and Roczen.

