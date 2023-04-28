Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from Nashville, where tomorrow night we will almost certainly see the first of three Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships awarded. There are three rounds left in what’s been an incredible series, and tomorrow night Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence needs just a 20th place finish to clinch the 250SX East Region title. That will make Hunter a champion here in the U.S. for the first time, and he will join little brother Jett as only the second-ever brothers to both have SX titles. The brothers Stewart, James and Malcolm, are currently the only siblings to each have SX titles, but that was years apart. When Hunter wins, and Jett will almost certainly clinch the 250SX West Region next weekend in Denver, they will be the first to each win titles in the same season.

Of course that’s the 250 class—a bigger title is still on the line in the 450 division as defending champion and current series points leader Eli Tomac is trying to keep Cooper Webb at bay with three rounds to go in their battle for the 2023 AMA Supercross crown. Eli and Cooper each have two 450SX titles already to their credit, but this seems like the first time that they have really been engaged in battle all series long for a title. Eleven points separates them right now, and even if Red Bull KTM’s Webb wins out, Tomac can clinch if he just goes 2-2-3 in the last three rounds. Of course Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton still has a mathematical chance, 21 points down now, but he needs some big breaks from both #1 and #2. Otherwise, Honda’s title-less AMA title streak in the 450 class will reach 20 full years (the Curse of the GOAT continues).

And now a few things about last week’s main event winners, Justin Barcia and Max Anstie, arguably the two best mud riders in the game today. Fifteen years ago New York’s Barcia and the Englishman Anstie raced as amateurs for the last time at Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which is held at the late country legend’s ranch, maybe 70 miles west of Nashville. That was August ’08. Fast forward nine months to the opening round of the 2009 AMA Pro Motocross Championships at Glen Helen Raceway. That race marked the professional debut for both Barcia and Anstie, who were entered in what was then called the Lites class, Justin on a GEICO Honda CRF250 and Anstie on a KTM 250 SX-F. Barcia actually led for a while and ended up 9-3 for sixth overall. Anstie had some issues and ended up 38th, but there they were on their first pro starting gate together all those years ago, and there they were last weekend in the winner’s circle together at MetLife Stadium. They took very different routes to get there—Barcia on a variety of top U.S. teams with success at all stops, Anstie having returned to Europe to race MXGP and get a bunch of wins there, and also develop into one of the best sand riders in the world as well. And his biggest moment came on another very wet and muddy track, the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Matterley-Basin in England, where he swept both motos aboard a 450 Husqvarna for the home team.

As for Barcia, remember when he won the rain-soaked '15 Budds Creek National after a long rain and lightning delay held up the start of the second moto? Then he won the muddy 2019 Anaheim 1 SX season opener aboard Monster Energy Yamaha. He loves the wet stuff! Mudders always make for interesting results, and last weekend was no different. We saw career-best finishes for Anstie and Max Vohland (4th). And in the 450 class it was career-bests for Shane McElrath (6th) and Kevin Moranz (7th)... And I guess Barcia, too—can't get any better than a win!