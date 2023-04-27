Yamaha: Dylan Ferrandis Out for Remainder of SX, Focused on Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Ferrandis Focused on Pro Motocross Return

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis prepares for the 2023 Pro Motocross season and aims to return at the opening round

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis will sit out the rest of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season to focus on the upcoming 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Ferrandis has been working on his return to racing after his crash in the 450SX Main Event in Houston, Texas. With just three rounds remaining in supercross, the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Champion is focused on returning to 100% to battle for another 450 title this outdoor season. Ferrandis targets his return for Round 1 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, part of the SuperMotocross World Championship, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on May 27.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Dylan has been making progress, but at this point in the season, our focus is to be ready for the start of the outdoor season. We look forward to having him back with the team and fighting for another 450 title.”

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing