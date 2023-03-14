Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Larry Reyes Provides Injury Update Following Indianapolis Supercross Crash

March 14, 2023 10:00am | by:
Larry Reyes Provides Injury Update Following Indianapolis Supercross Crash

At the Indianapolis Supercross on Saturday night, Larry Reyes suffered a hard crash during the night show. On the fourth lap of the second 250SX heat race of the night, Reyes suffered a crash that resulted in him needing medical attention from the Alpinestars medical crew, which caused the race to be red flagged. Reyes was tended to and then carted off on a backboard.

During the LCQs, trackside TV reporter Daniel Blair said Reyes had been transported to a local hospital where he was undergoing further tests and treatment.

On Monday night, Reyes took to Instagram to explain his injuries suffered in the crash. The #522 suffered a grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion. He was monitored for internal bleeding and learned he also suffered a fractured ankle in Daytona the previous week. Below is his full post.

“What an eventful night at Indy. Update I had a grade 5 liver laceration, fractured shoulder and an Concussion. Had surgery Saturday night upon arrival for internal bleeding, Still being monitored to ensure no more internal bleeding . ——— Started off the night at Indy with some news I did not want to hear that being said I fractured my ankle at Daytona during my heat race and I had no idea I was just icing it all week. We wrapped it up and did what we could unfortunately the first heat race went straight over the bars ended my night with some bigger problems.. it’s part of it we’ll be back and stronger for when we get released. I’m more heartbroken on how irrelevant you are for the sport as a privateer in a situation like this. Thank you to the fans and everyone who did reached out and making sure I’m okay! I will post more as my recovery progress! 🤙🏼👊🏼”

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now