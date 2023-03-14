At the Indianapolis Supercross on Saturday night, Larry Reyes suffered a hard crash during the night show. On the fourth lap of the second 250SX heat race of the night, Reyes suffered a crash that resulted in him needing medical attention from the Alpinestars medical crew, which caused the race to be red flagged. Reyes was tended to and then carted off on a backboard.

During the LCQs, trackside TV reporter Daniel Blair said Reyes had been transported to a local hospital where he was undergoing further tests and treatment.

On Monday night, Reyes took to Instagram to explain his injuries suffered in the crash. The #522 suffered a grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion. He was monitored for internal bleeding and learned he also suffered a fractured ankle in Daytona the previous week. Below is his full post.