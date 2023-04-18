The following interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.

GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado has done is all so far in 2023. Seven moto wins from 12 starts, the red plate in MXGP for the first time in his career and now his 37th Grand Prix victory to join the great Torsten Hallman in the all-time list.

We have mentioned time and time again since the Spaniard joined the MXGP class, that we waited for this all to happen, and now, injury free Jorge Prado is showing everything we had expected. We caught up with the likeable youngster to talk about his weekend.

MXLarge: It is amazing, you win six of the first nine races and don’t get a Grand Prix win, and here you get a GP win with just one moto win, but a good day for you?

Jorge Prado: I still win in my worst weekend isn’t too bad, is it? Actually, this weekend, I didn’t really feel good on track, I didn’t have the good feeling you know, but this morning it kind of changed. I had a good sleep, I felt better on the warm-up and first moto I knew I wanted to get that start and that is what I did. Perfect start and then I had clear track, so I could get myself into a good rhythm and control the race and that is how it went. It was a pretty consistent race. The second one, the jump out of the gate wasn’t perfect, but somehow, I just pinned it in the first corner, full gas and got into first. Maxime [Renaux] was pushing there all the time, but I was good. I was feeling okay, but then Jeffrey came and somehow, I tried to change one line and Jeffrey got me and then Maxime got too close to me and went on the inside and I lost some rhythm and Maxime got away from me, but I charged back and at the end of the moto I was very close with two laps to go, but couldn’t make it happen. Enough for the GP victory. It was a pity to crash on Saturday when I was fifth, I touched with another rider, so I lost some points there, so just getting one point on Saturday, but nothing to worry about. I will get back to work and I am still not 100 percent, so I need to build and get better.