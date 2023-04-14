And then there's the other Lawrence, Hunter, who has been methodical and fast all year long in the 250SX East Region. He has a chance to inherit his little brother's two titles in 250 Pro Motocross, and he's certainly shown serious speed outdoors in the past. If he has improved on his outdoor game as much as he has in supercross, Hunter has to be the early favorite this summer. Sure, there are other wild cards and long shots out there, plus some very fast kids on the rise, but it seems like this one is going to be decided by these more seasoned 250 riders like Hunter, Justin, Jeremy, and Jo--and the interloper Tom Vialle.

TP in 2002 (Matthes)

Weege and I did a Leatt ReReaceables this week with Travis Preston on his win in 2002 at Dallas where he went in 10 points down on James Stewart and left 10 points up with one race to go. Preston would go on to win the 125 SX West Region title and admits that before the season there was "no chance" he thought he could win it. After all, he was sort of a journeyman guy who rode for Husqvarna the year before and Moto-XXX before that. But as he tells us, he really loved that Honda CR125 that year and Cliff White from Honda was noticing him the year before in nationals as someone with potential. Preston would be the first champion for the Factory Connection Honda team (which eventually became GEICO Honda), kicking off their incredible run. That Stewart guy turned out alright despite his terrible Dallas ‘02 race. Also, whatever happened to that Coombs guy that was the pit reporter?

Listen here for TP's great interview.

Triumph Test Rider Announcement (Keefer)

With Triumph announcing their race team test riders it shows you how serious the brand is and their commitment of coming into the 2024 MX2/250 season with a great machine for their riders. When will the bike be announced? Who are the actual racers? Well, I think we will have to wait a little longer, but the time is coming! I appreciate how well Triumph is keeping this all under wraps and how they landed two respected retired professional riders to help advance their machine. Ivan still can haul ass on the track and is very good at picking out things on a bike that could use some work. Even though I don't know much about Clement Desalle, I have heard through mutual friends in Europe that he was always a great test rider when he was a factory Suzuki and then Kawasaki MXGP rider. You're only as good as the people you surround yourself with and it looks like Triumph is doing that with everyone they are drafting.

The American in Europe (DC)

Here is some information on Jack Chambers, via MXLarge.com.

We mentioned last week that Jack Chambers was headed to Switzerland for a ride with the Steve Dixon's Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team in MX2. Racing with very limited time on the bike, the 20-year-old Chambers had a really impressive debut, going 14-12 for 13th overall. He also had the red, were, green carpet rolled out for him by everyone in MXGP, as they really embraced the Floridian and welcomed him to the paddock. Chambers has been working with Zach Osborne here in the U.S., and Zach and Steve Dixon go away back, as Osborne spent several seasons with Dixon's team.

Said Chambers of his initial experience in MXGP, "The riding style and the tracks over here in Europe are different to the US and I haven't ridden outdoors since last June so the first thing is to have fun, gain experience and learn from the GP regulars, but I'm thankful for this opportunity. I only flew in on Monday but I had two days on the bike before we got here and already feel at home on the KX250. I mean the biggest thing is have fun and gain experience from these other riders, the top guys.

"I only arrived on Monday and rode the bike, first time I ever rode a Kawasaki," added Chambers, who was riding the #192 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM 250 SX-F here in the 250 SX East Region. "I feel like for me, mentally I am not reading jerseys, I was up with the fast guys, where I think I belong. I don’t have expectations and I haven’t ridden outdoors since June, I have been riding supercross, but I am here to race and excited for the opportunity."

His new boss Dixon added, "We had some stuff to sort out and then I made a quick phone call to Zach (Osborne), and he gave us an American. We did an hour on the bike and decided to come here. Everyone said don’t come here, but you know me. He has had two solid races and he is going well."

For Chambers, the change in racing culture has to be as extreme for him, going from SX to MXGP in Europe, as it's been here for two-time FIM MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle in Monster Energy Supercross. Vialle has shown a lot of potential, but when you've never really ridden this level of supercross, the learning curve is very steep. For Chambers, it's almost as steep, as the pure motocrossers of Europe are very, very fast. Fortunately, he's got a great chance with Dixon's team—he also helped Michael Leib come over to fill-in for Osborne once, and he ended up also winning the Grand Prix of Italy at Fermo! (Coincidentally, Chambers and Leib are both graduates of On Track Schools, Andrea Leib's program that is featured in the new issue of Racer X Magazine.)

Jack Chambers will be racing again this weekend at Arco di Trentino in Italy. Good luck to this young American in Europe!