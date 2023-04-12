Jettson’s 12th
At the 2023 Glendale Supercross, Jett Lawrence earned his first Triple Crown overall race win, which came in his fourth Triple Crown start. The #18’s overall win was the 12th of his 250SX career, which came in his 29th total 250SX start. While Jettson only has one Triple Crown overall to his name—becoming the 12th different rider to win a 250SX overall in the 14 races in the format—he has six Triple Crown individual race wins, which is second most all-time to Austin Forkner’s seven race wins.
Tomac’s 51st
Eli Tomac earned his seventh win of the 2023 season when he claimed the overall win. Tomac claimed two race wins, which takes his class-leading total to 13 total Triple Crown race wins. No other rider has earned double digit Triple Crown race wins—more on this later. Tomac’s overall Triple Crown was his seventh overall win in the format (again, the most in either class).
Tomac’s win was also the 51st of his 450SX career, which gives him sole possession of second on the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list (breaking the tie at 50 with James Stewart). He now trails just Jeremy McGrath, who sits a whopping 21 race wins ahead of Tomac with his incredible 72.
0 to 7
Tomac entered the Glendale Supercross tied with Cooper Webb in points with 248 apiece. But Tomac taking the win and Webb finishing fourth overall gives Tomac a seven-point advantage as the championship heads into the 13th round in Atlanta this weekend.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|274
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|267
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|249
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|217
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|216
Other Random Stuff
12-for-12
With Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC) winning the Glendale Supercross 250SX overall, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has claimed all 12 250SX main event wins so far this season.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the Glendale #Supercross post-race penalty report. There are no infractions noted in either class. #SX2023 #2023GlendaleSX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/prqAxG8Dqz— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 11, 2023
Triple Crown Stats
2023 Stats
While the 450SX Class raced all three Triple Crown events this season, the 250SX West Region raced two Triple Crown events and the 250SX East Region raced only one. Check out some season stats on the Triple Crowns below.
250SX Race Wins
|250SX Region
|Rider
|Race Wins
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|250SX West Region
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|250SX West Region
|Stilez Robertson
|1
|250SX East Region
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|250SX East Region
|Jordon Smith
|1
|250SX East Region
|Jeremy Martin
|1
|Total
|9
250SX Overall Wins
|250SX Region
|Rider
|Race Wins
|250SX West Region
|Levi Kitchen
|1
|250SX East Region
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Total
|3
250SX Overall Podiums
|250SX Region
|Rider
|Overall Podiums
|250SX West Region
|Levi Kitchen
|2
|250SX East Region
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|250SX West Region
|RJ Hampshire
|1
|250SX East Region
|Jordon Smith
|1
|250SX East Region
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|Total
|9
450SX Race Wins
|Rider
|Race Wins
|Chase Sexton
|3
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Jason Anderson
|2
|Cooper Webb
|1
|Total
|9
450SX Overall Wins
|Rider
|Race Wins
|Chase Sexton
|1
|Cooper Webb
|1
|Eli Tomac
|1
|Total
|3
450SX Overall Podiums
|Rider
|Overall Podiums
|Chase Sexton
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|Jason Anderson
|1
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Cooper Webb
|1
|Justin Barcia
|1
|Total
|9
History of Triple Crown Stats
Since the inception of the Triple Crown format (prior to the start of the 2018 season), there have been 14 total events completed in the format.
Of the 42 races completed in the 250SX Class, there have been 18 different riders to claim a win, and of the 14 different events there have been 12 different riders to win an overall.
Of the 42 races completed in the 450SX Class, there have been 8 different riders to claim a win, and of the 14 different events there have been 6 different riders to win an overall.
There has been one clean sweep in a 250SX Triple Crown (Austin Forkner at the 2019 Detroit SX) and one clean sweep in a 450SX Triple Crown (Ken Roczen at the 2020 Glendale SX).
|Stat
|Different Riders
|Different Riders
|Total TC Races Completed in Each Class
|250SX
|450SX
|NA
|Different Triple Crown race winners
|18
|8
|42 races
|Different Triple Crown overall winners
|12
|6
|14 overalls
Here are a few things to note:
250SX:
-Austin Forkner has both the most race wins AND overall wins in the format.
-Forker is the only 250SX rider to have at least two Triple Crown overall wins.
-Jett Lawrence now has the second-most Triple Crown race wins in the format behind only Forkner.
450SX:
-Tomac has both the most race wins and overall wins in the format.
-Tomac is the only rider in either class to have at double digit race wins in the format (13).
-Tomac has 7 Triple Crown overall wins, which has been half of the Triple Crown races completed in the 450SX Class to date (14 total).
-The 2023 season was the first season with at least three Triple Crown events completed where there were three different overall winners in those three events. The other years with three events (2018, 2019, and 2022) we had at least one repeat overall winner in the three events in those seasons.
All-Time 250SX Triple Crown Race Wins
All-Time 250SX Triple Crown Overall Wins
|Rider
|Overall Wins
|Austin Forkner
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|1
|Shane McElrath
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|1
|Chase Sexton
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Total
|14
All-Time 450SX Triple Crown Race Wins
|Rider
|Race Wins
|Eli Tomac
|13
|Jason Anderson
|7
|Cooper Webb
|6
|Ken Roczen
|5
|Chase Sexton
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|Justin Brayton
|1
|Cole Seely
|1
|Total
|42
All-Time 450SX Triple Crown Overall Wins
|Rider
|Overall Wins
|Eli Tomac
|7
|Cooper Webb
|3
|Jason Anderson
|1
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|1
|Chase Sexton
|1
|Total
|14
450SX
Cooper Webb | 4th overall
“Not the greatest of days, but not particularly bad either. I was equal third in points on the night, but fourth overall given my last race finishing place, and with 2-5-4 finishes. These Triple Crown races can really swing either way when it comes to points – be really good to you or be costly in points if you let them. In the first race, I rode pretty well and was battling up front for second place, but I just didn’t ride that great in the second and third races, made too many little mistakes and passing was really tough, which cost me the overall podium. I think things will be a lot better in Atlanta next week – I really like racing in ATL. It will be back to a normal Main Event format, so we will regroup and look to make back those championship points I lost out on tonight.”
Ken Roczen | 5th overall
“Glendale was a really good race for us. I had fun all day and we were pretty competitive throughout practice and qualifying. This track is super hard pack. It was a different style; it was incredibly open and super-fast. We made some bike changes that I think worked pretty well. We were able to put up a really good fight in all three races. In the third race, I had to make my way up, but I had a great battle. I rode well, the team was great, and I actually had a really, really good time today.”
Adam Cianciarulo | 6th overall
“I had a very consistent night of racing here in Glendale. This is the first time in my career I’ve made it this far into the season since moving up to the premier class, so my main goal was to keep it on two wheels but still be competitive. I’m pleased to say we accomplished just that, and I was able to secure a sixth place for the team on what turned out to be a very rough and fast-paced track. The team and I have been working hard during the week, and it’s nice to see results starting to show on the track. I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum into the next round.”
Aaron Plessinger | 7th overall
“I was feeling decent early in the day, but it was a track that I didn’t gel with and didn’t feel comfortable on. In the first race, I was in a decent spot, but I got held up on the first straight and that put me back a ways. I got another good start in the second race but just went backward, so I made some big changes to the bike for the final race and got a really good start. Again, I went backward a little, but I felt like it was a better race. All in all, it was an off day for me – it was a tough track to pass on, and we haven’t seen hard-pack conditions like that for a while. We’ll rebound next weekend at Atlanta, which has always been good for me.”
Colt Nichols | 8th overall
“It was nice to be back racing. The Triple Crown was fun, even though I was basically just an eighth-place guy tonight. Overall, it was good though. The starts were there. I struggled with some little things, but I'm just happy to be back racing. I was excited to make some improvements each time we were out there. I’m pumped for next weekend.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“It was a good night overall. I’m really happy to have Colt Nichols back, and it was great to see him get some good starts and gain some experience at the front. We’re hoping that he continues that and keeps getting better towards the end of the season. Obviously, it was really cool to have Jett get that Triple Crown monkey off his back. His starts were good, and he made it happen. Chase had a rough couple of first turns there, but he really rode well to push himself to the front. That second race he won was awesome! Just getting second to Eli Tomac was pretty hard fought. And congratulations to Eli for becoming the second-winningest rider in Supercross history.”
Dean Wilson | 9th overall
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“P-9 in Glendale. Not bad surprisingly as I came down with a rough cold the night before barely slept and felt low on energy all day & couldn’t breathe well. So for all things considering I’m happy with it. Time to keep the ball rolling. Thank you all for the support 👊🏼👊🏼”
Jason Anderson | 10th overall
“Without the crash in the final race of the night, I think I could’ve ended up with a podium finish. I was steadily improving throughout the day and felt good on my Kawasaki KX450SR after the second race. I enjoy a good battle and the one Kenny and I put on for the fans in the second main was a lot of fun. That motivated me heading into the final race but unfortunately, I made a costly mistake that ended my night. Luckily, I was able to get up on my own and walk away without any injuries. The team and I will regroup this week and come ready to bring the battle to Atlanta next weekend.”
Kyle Chisholm | 11th overall
“Man, this was a good weekend for me. From press [event] yesterday all the way through today, the bike was just awesome. It's the best I've felt all year; I felt really comfortable on the bike. I'm just pumped about the whole weekend. I'll take all the positives and work this week and try to repeat next week in Atlanta."
Shane McElrath | 13th overall
"I'm excited about our progress today. Everything was a lot better for my race day. It's encouraging. We've got five rounds left, and I'm going to keep working because I feel like I showed a little bit tonight."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:
"Triple Crowns are always tough and action-packed. Ken Roczen finished fifth, Kyle Chisholm did really well tonight, he finished eleventh, and Shane McElrath finished thirteenth. We're pretty happy and, like we've said every race this year, we're just trying to improve every weekend. I think we're getting into a good spot."
Fredrik Noren | 16th overall
Noren posted on Instagram:
“P-16 in Glendale, I feel like I rode good and had some solid battles so that was fun. Thanks team!”
Grant Harlan | 17th overall
Harlan posted on Instagram:
“12-20-15 for 17th. Had a great night going until a big one in moto 2 took the wind from my sails 😅
Still stoked to come away healthy with continued progress made every time I’m on the track. Atlanta Speedway up next 😈”
Kevin Moranz | 19th overall
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“AZ triple crown was exciting👀
Little under the weather all day so was happy to get out front in the LCQ and make it happen. Pushed through to come away with P-19. The trolls can relax, start 3 was not intentional, I’m man enough to say that was a bit too much. Had full focus on out driving AP as he had the inside on me and when that finally happened I looked up and was like oh no👀 coming in mock 10, the boys pinched down a little harder than I was expecting causing me to hug the tough blocks where there was loose dirt and had no traction for braking. Happy nothing too bad happened, apologies to the big dogs, learning, but at the same time we aren’t going to back down💪 #ItsRacing”
Josh Cartwright | 21st overall
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
“Happy to be in the main event this weekend in Glendale. I was battling a sinus infection all week so it was good to put it in the show. That @cleartouchpools painted @ls2helmetsus helmet was looking good this weekend thanks to @gatedrop_designs. The front fender looked good with some fresh @elcacabug_26 stickers. I am excited to get home, fully recover from this sickness and start racking up points these last 5 rounds!”
Justin Starling | 22nd overall
Starling posted on Instagram:
“Glendale ✔️
Great practice times, felt competitive and times were close! Once the racing started, luck just wasn’t on our side! We have great sponsors and people supporting us so we will be right back where we need to be this coming weekend in ATL!”
250SX
Pierce Brown | 4th overall
“I had three consistent mains, but they weren't good enough to satisfy me. I was a little bit off with my intensity. I struggled in the whoops all three mains, and that's what dictated the night. We have some stuff to work on. I'll take a fourth after some hectic weeks leading up to this. We're still building, and we'll be up to where we need to be before the end of the season.”
Enzo Lopes | 5th overall
Lopes’ post on Instagram translated to English reads:
“Another triple crown finished ado🏻 p5 overall at Glendale yesterday. Speed and preparation are there, just need to find the departure. Gratitude in the heart, and knife in the teeth! Let's go next time 🇧🇷 // 7-5-4 for 5th OA here at Glendale for the triple crown. Bit of bad luck after the red flag crashing on the start but another solid night. Need to work on my starts and we should be up there. Thanks team!”
Derek Kelley | 6th overall
Kelley posted on Instagram:
“After a rough couple rounds it feels good to be moving forward again! P-6 overall on the night and I felt like I had more in me with some better starts! Huge thanks to everyone in my corner lets keep the ball rolling”
Mitchell Oldenburg | 7th overall
Oldenburg posted on Instagram:
“Battled a lot of demons last night after that pile up in the first main event... unfortunately my anxiety got the best of me, and that was all I had. Honestly I’m embarrassed by my riding last night, and simply need to be better. P-7 overall and back to work!”
Max Vohland | 8th overall
“It was a tough night in Glendale. I was sick all week coming into the race, so I knew it was going to be challenging. Unfortunately, in the first moto restart, I got taken out in turn three, which resulted in me getting an 18th. The second two motos were better, going 6-6 for eighth overall. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and ready for East Rutherford.”
Robbie Wageman | 9th overall
“It was a great night of racing. I felt good on the track and on the bike all day through practice and the three races. I had a little bit of a rollercoaster night with a poor result in the second race, but I was happy to rebound in the third race to get ninth overall. Thank you to the whole BarX Suzuki team for sticking behind me, and giving me the opportunity to do my best!”
Carson Mumford | 10th overall
“The track tonight was really fast-paced and slick which made finding a rhythm extremely challenging. However, I still feel like I rode a decent race and am proud to have finished with a top 10. The track only got worse as the night went on, but I stayed focused and gave it my all in every race. I’m looking forward to building on this and continuing to push myself for better results each weekend.”
Derek Drake | 12th overall
"I struggled with starts, which didn’t help at all with a fast-paced track. I was off on my bike set up, so it was a struggle all day, but I'm glad to get out of Glendale healthy and ready for the next race!"
Brandon Scharer | 13th overall
"The Arizona Triple Crown was great for me overall! I felt comfortable on the bike all day. In race 1 I was running sixth until the re-start; I gained confidence from that. The rest of the night was filled with good racing and battles. I went 11-12-14 for 13th overall. It was a massive building day for me and I'm excited for New Jersey next!”
Matt Moss | 20th overall
"It was a tough weekend for me, but was good to get the LCQ win. I didn't feel like myself all weekend and struggled. But I'm happy to be on the line for the team and I'm looking forward to working with the team again."
Dilan Schwartz | DNS in LCQ, DNQ for Night Show
"I got super sick on Wednesday, tried doing everything to be healthy for this weekend, but went out for practice and could barely do two laps. My body just didn't have it this weekend. Sorry to all my supporters and fans. I wish I were racing out there tonight."
Said BarX Suzuki team manager Buddy Antunez:
"During the off week we did some more testing. We made a few changes and I think they helped us get all four riders in the main. Robbie Wageman rode especially well and carded a ninth-place finish."