Quotes From Around the Paddock

450SX

Cooper Webb | 4th overall

“Not the greatest of days, but not particularly bad either. I was equal third in points on the night, but fourth overall given my last race finishing place, and with 2-5-4 finishes. These Triple Crown races can really swing either way when it comes to points – be really good to you or be costly in points if you let them. In the first race, I rode pretty well and was battling up front for second place, but I just didn’t ride that great in the second and third races, made too many little mistakes and passing was really tough, which cost me the overall podium. I think things will be a lot better in Atlanta next week – I really like racing in ATL. It will be back to a normal Main Event format, so we will regroup and look to make back those championship points I lost out on tonight.”

Ken Roczen | 5th overall

“Glendale was a really good race for us. I had fun all day and we were pretty competitive throughout practice and qualifying. This track is super hard pack. It was a different style; it was incredibly open and super-fast. We made some bike changes that I think worked pretty well. We were able to put up a really good fight in all three races. In the third race, I had to make my way up, but I had a great battle. I rode well, the team was great, and I actually had a really, really good time today.”

Adam Cianciarulo | 6th overall

“I had a very consistent night of racing here in Glendale. This is the first time in my career I’ve made it this far into the season since moving up to the premier class, so my main goal was to keep it on two wheels but still be competitive. I’m pleased to say we accomplished just that, and I was able to secure a sixth place for the team on what turned out to be a very rough and fast-paced track. The team and I have been working hard during the week, and it’s nice to see results starting to show on the track. I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum into the next round.”

Aaron Plessinger | 7th overall

“I was feeling decent early in the day, but it was a track that I didn’t gel with and didn’t feel comfortable on. In the first race, I was in a decent spot, but I got held up on the first straight and that put me back a ways. I got another good start in the second race but just went backward, so I made some big changes to the bike for the final race and got a really good start. Again, I went backward a little, but I felt like it was a better race. All in all, it was an off day for me – it was a tough track to pass on, and we haven’t seen hard-pack conditions like that for a while. We’ll rebound next weekend at Atlanta, which has always been good for me.”

Colt Nichols | 8th overall

“It was nice to be back racing. The Triple Crown was fun, even though I was basically just an eighth-place guy tonight. Overall, it was good though. The starts were there. I struggled with some little things, but I'm just happy to be back racing. I was excited to make some improvements each time we were out there. I’m pumped for next weekend.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“It was a good night overall. I’m really happy to have Colt Nichols back, and it was great to see him get some good starts and gain some experience at the front. We’re hoping that he continues that and keeps getting better towards the end of the season. Obviously, it was really cool to have Jett get that Triple Crown monkey off his back. His starts were good, and he made it happen. Chase had a rough couple of first turns there, but he really rode well to push himself to the front. That second race he won was awesome! Just getting second to Eli Tomac was pretty hard fought. And congratulations to Eli for becoming the second-winningest rider in Supercross history.”