At the 2023 Glendale Supercross, Justin Barcia picked up third overall after recording 3-6-2 finishes in the three Triple Crown races. Despite the hardpack conditions, which resulted in blue-groove marks throughout the track by the end of the night, the hard-on-the-throttle #51 was able to navigate the slick conditions well. Barcia picked up his fourth podium finish of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and is continuing to show he still has a lot left in the tank, despite turning 31 years old at the end of March. He has shown improved speed mid-season, which he credited to a fork adjustment ahead of the Daytona SX, and has clicked off the fastest lap time in a handful of the last few 450SX main events.

Barcia also wants to continue racing past this season. His current GasGas contract is up at the end of the ’23 AMA calendar year, but the New York native has been hinting toward wanting to re-sign with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team for next year.

He mentioned an update on the contract negotiations and more in the post-race press conference in Arizona.

You’re up on the podium again, congrats. Are you still happy to be up here [on the podium] or do you feel like it’s just been making you more hungry to get a win?

Barcia: Definitely more hungry. I love a podium. The racing was really good tonight. That last race was really cool. Just was charging hard. Felt really good. The bike has been really good the past few weekends. Defiinitly confidence is up there. Searching for that win for sure, but we gotta take steps for sure. I’ll keep taking these podiums, I’m happy with it. But definitely a second would be good and a first would be even better so we’ll keep plugging away and going at it. My starts were a little better tonight. I made some good changes in the off week. Yeah, looking forward to getting a holeshot here soon and trying to win one of these.