The 2023 Glendale Supercross was a high-speed freight train in both classes which meant making up time or completing passes was difficult. Today we look at one key area that allowed for some passes, what happened when Cooper Webb tried to force a move on Jason Anderson, how Chase Sexton passed Ken Roczen on the last lap, and how Jason Anderson skated through the whoops during his crash.

We also examine Pierce Brown and Enzo Lopes getting into Carson Mumford in the first turn of the first race in the 250SX class, RJ Hampshire's wild save in the whoops, and more.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

