Results Archive
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Glendale Race Examination

April 12, 2023 4:20pm | by:

The 2023 Glendale Supercross was a high-speed freight train in both classes which meant making up time or completing passes was difficult. Today we look at one key area that allowed for some passes, what happened when Cooper Webb tried to force a move on Jason Anderson, how Chase Sexton passed Ken Roczen on the last lap, and how Jason Anderson skated through the whoops during his crash.

We also examine Pierce Brown and Enzo Lopes getting into Carson Mumford in the first turn of the first race in the 250SX class, RJ Hampshire's wild save in the whoops, and more.

Film:  Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now