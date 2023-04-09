Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Arnaud Tonus
  2. Paul Haberland
  3. Alain Schafer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. David Braceras
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Weege Show: Glendale Review at the Podium

April 9, 2023 11:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks on the floor of State Farm Stadium, round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2023, talking Eli Tomac's big win that gives him (once again) sole possession of the points lead and sole possession of second place on the all-time supercross win list. And he now also has the most SX wins ever in the Phoenix area! Get a look at the inside of the podium scene, courtesy of your friends at RaceTech.com and their fabulous Gold Valves. Get 'em in your bike to make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, all made in the USA. 

