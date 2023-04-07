Weege Show: Glendale Preview and new KTM rig tour.
Jason Weigandt walks and talks through State Farm Stadium for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, talking to Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Anthony Rodriguez, Cole Seely and others, and also taking a tour of Red Bull KTM's new hospitality semi. With the points tied, everything is on the line. Will this track favor one rider or another? Plus, we've got a Triple Crown format. Can Jett Lawrence finally win one of those?