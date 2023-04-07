Jason Weigandt walks and talks through State Farm Stadium for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, talking to Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Anthony Rodriguez, Cole Seely and others, and also taking a tour of Red Bull KTM's new hospitality semi. With the points tied, everything is on the line. Will this track favor one rider or another? Plus, we've got a Triple Crown format. Can Jett Lawrence finally win one of those? The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R, which feature track-tuned suspension, point-and-shoot handling, and the kind of low-end power that gets you out of corners quickly, and to the checkered flag even quicker. So check out the brand that's been dominating off-road for over 50 years, all at your local Honda powersports dealer.