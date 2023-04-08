South Central Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2023-10: South Central Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: April 7, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-10:

South Central Area Qualifier at Three Palms Postponed

The South Central Area Qualifier scheduled for this weekend, April 8-9, 2023, at Three Palms Action Sports Park in Conroe, Texas, has been postponed until the weekend of April 22-23, 2023. This is due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall in the area as authorities have now advised promoters and event staff to postpone the event due to the likelihood of flooding throughout the region this weekend.

South Central Area Qualifier

April 22-23: 3 Palms Action Sports Park – Conroe, Texas

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.