Note: Main image is from the 2023 Wild Boar GNCC. Photo by Mitch Kendra

The fourth round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will have an off weekend before the championship resumes for its final six-run stretch to end the season. The 12th round (of 17) Glendale Supercross will take place on April 8. At the Glendale Supercross, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac will both have red plates on their respective bikes as the duo share the points lead at 248 points apiece.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also have a weekend before the MXGP of Switzerland on April 9 and 10.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.