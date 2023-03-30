Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week, SMX Insider comes at you with the best of our big interviews. SMX fans come from all walks of life. Hear from fans with background in music, NFL and corporate CEOs who love the sport. SMXI will be back next Thursday with original programming as the Insiders preview the six-race push to the finish line of Monster Energy Supercross.

Featured in this episode: Ricky Carmichael; Jeremy Appleton (Triumph); Rob Ninkovich, Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Vanilla Ice, Larry Brooks, Ken Roczen, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (NASCAR); Jim Farley (Ford CEO).

If you missed the first 16 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 16 - Drama in Detroit