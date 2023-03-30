Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 17: Best of SMX Big Interviews So Far

March 30, 2023 4:30pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week, SMX Insider comes at you with the best of our big interviews. SMX fans come from all walks of life. Hear from fans with background in music, NFL and corporate CEOs who love the sport. SMXI will be back next Thursday with original programming as the Insiders preview the six-race push to the finish line of Monster Energy Supercross.

Featured in this episode: Ricky Carmichael; Jeremy Appleton (Triumph); Rob Ninkovich, Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Vanilla Ice, Larry Brooks, Ken Roczen, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (NASCAR); Jim Farley (Ford CEO).

If you missed the first 16 episodes, watch them below.

