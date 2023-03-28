Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Insight: Carson Mumford

March 28, 2023 3:45pm
by:

Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team has legendary status, but as of late has had a string of bad luck. Nothing like the start of the 2023 season when all of his riders were hurt (to be fair Cameron McAdoo seemed pretty dang beat up but still toughed it out at A2). This seemed like good news for Carson Mumford who got the call to be a fill in rider, until he too got hurt before he could race the Oakland Supercross. Finally, barely back on the bike, Mumford was able to line up for his debut on the Kawasaki in Seattle. We caught up with him after the race to see how it went.

Finally, back in action. Ran up front a little bit. Eventually ended up eighth. Just take me through it.
Carson Mumford: Didn’t get quite as good of a start as I would like. I think I was like fifth in the first turn. Tried to hug the inside really tight, and then Pierce Brown got into me on the first jump, and it threw my whole rhythm off for that first rhythm. You know how important that is. So, probably went back to 12th or something. With limited time on the bike, I really just wanted to focus on getting some good laps in and staying smart and smooth. So, I just tried to hit all my marks and jump all the rhythms as much as I could. A couple guys went down. I made some good passes and ended up eighth.

Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford Align Media

Take me through the heat race. Obviously, first race back and then bam, right up front. What’s it like doing that?
Yeah, that was awesome. I was in the B practice all day, so the track was pretty prime. I ended up qualifying fourth, which is the best I’ve ever qualified. So, that I was stoked on. Gave me a great gate pick for the heat race. Then something came over me on the gate in the heat race. I was like, all right, this is going to be awesome. Got off to a great jump. Came around the first turn first or second and got into the lead. I was feeling really comfortable out there. Like you said, it’s my first race back and the nerves and everything. I really haven’t had that many days on the bike. So, I was just trying to focus on staying smooth and smart, but I was having a great time. I was smiling under my helmet and everything. Pierce ended up getting around me, but I led for way over half the heat race, so I was stoked. Got second in the heat race, which is the best I’ve ever done. It was good for me to show I still have speed and a lot of talent, so that was awesome.

I know you weren’t quite 100% coming back, so was this about where you expected to end up on the night? Or is this a little bit better?
I really had no clue, honestly. I tore my calf muscle after my wrist, so it’s kind of just like never-ending nagging injuries. I really only had four or five full days on the bike before I came here, and the last couple days weren’t the greatest. I was kind of stressing out about the race. I hadn’t got too many long motos in. So, I was like, “You know what? Tonight, I just need to show I’ve got speed and sprint as long as I can, and wherever I end up, I end up.” In the main, I got into a good groove and just rode it home.

The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now