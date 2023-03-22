Andrew Short had a fantastic career in the sport of motocross, winning races in a variety of classes, garnering countless podium finishes and consistent rankings in the standings, riding for factory Honda for many years, and racing for Team USA in a victorious Motocross of Nations appearance in his home state of Colorado. Shorty, one of the nicest guys around, then moved into the rally world with Husqvarna and Yamaha after his motocross and supercross days came to a close. After retiring from that, Andrew had settled into life in Texas, and what you’d expect to be less physical stress. Sadly, that ended up not to be the case, as he recently had a bad crash and a scary moment, arguably worse than anything he suffered when he was racing professionally!

Now on the mend, we called Andrew on the PulpMX Show to catch up and get his thoughts on the SX season this year as well.

Racer X Online: You went and did your rally racing, and it was super dangerous and scary. You quit doing that because it was scary and dangerous. Then you go and do that on a dirt bike, break your back!

Andrew Short: Yeah, right? It’s crazy. In all that, there’s some silver lining. I’m super thankful. It could have been a lot worse, looking at the scans and whatnot and x-rays. I’m just super thankful to be walking and not in a chair and be respectful of that. So, I have a lot to be thankful for. It’s been miserable in terms of pain, but I can move pretty good. Overall, the biggest disappointment for me, I love to ride. Riding is my life. I was riding four or five times a week still with my kid. I just love it. So, I’m not sure how that’s going to look in the future, but that’s kind of difficult for me to wrap my head around. At least I’m at the races right now with my little dude, so that’s cool. But it’s been a challenge.

So, you’re in a turtle shell [body brace]?

I’m supposed to be for three months, but that things hurts so bad with all the nerve pain. I can’t really feel my stomach and I have bad nerve pain, so I don’t really wear it.

I heard it was kind of an innocent crash.

Yeah. Nothing crazy. Like you said, I’ve raced across the desert doing crazy stuff and crashed much harder than this. I was just going down the start straightaway coming onto a turn, lost the front, and next thing I knew I couldn’t breathe and needed to go to the hospital. So, nothing crazy.

Like you said, you were probably fifth gear wide open in the desert probably cartwheeling at some different times, right?

Exactly.