Race Day Feed: Detroit

Race Day Feed Detroit

March 18, 2023 9:30am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, ahead of today’s Detroit Supercross. The Detroit Supercross brings us to the tenth 450SX round of the 2023 season, and the sixth 250SX East Region event this season.

For the second consecutive weekend we are inside an NFL dome stadium. Expect some tacky conditions on the race track today. Just walking around during press day on Friday, members of the media had dirt mounds caked onto their shoes.

Tune in for all the action for today’s event via Peacock for qualifying and the night show main program.

Supercross TV Schedule

In the 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence has almost worked up a full race-worth of points back to second-place Max Anstie. The #96 has taken four race wins in the first five races as the 250SX East Region reaches the halfway point of its 10-round championship. Things are far from over, but Lawrence has a nice cushion should he run into trouble. Will Lawrence take the main event win tonight and continue to stack points up in the championship, or will Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, or more claim the win tonight? The latter three are in a close battle for third in the championship. Thrasher's second-place finish last weekend bumped him to third as just three points celebrate the three teammates. Give us your predictions in the comments section below. 

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom103
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States93
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States92
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States90
Full Standings

In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac had a run as the points leader as he was off to the best start of his 450SX career, but Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb were keeping things within reach, both off to the best start of their 450SX seasons to date as well. At the Indianapolis Supercross last weekend, Webb entered down five points to Tomac, but a third by Webb and an eighth-place finish by Tomac allowed the #2 to take over the points lead. Webb said afterwards in the post-race press conference it was an odd feeling because, I’m paraphrasing here, he basically said, “I felt like I got my ass kicked today but then again we got the points lead at the end of the say.”

Tomac’s streak of having the points lead ended after an “off” night of racing. The defending champion revealed on Friday’s press day that he suffered a strained neck leading into last weekend’s race. The injury, paired with a very technical track, had Tomac feeling “extra handicapped.” He said he rode one day this week (Tuesday) and is doing much better. The #1 is looking to reclaim the points lead at a venue he has found success at before.

While Chase Sexton is only 13 points behind Webb entering today, the #23 cannot afford any more significant mistakes if he wants to remain in this championship battle. Another costly mistake from Sexton and we could have a two-horse race for the title between the two two-time 450SX champions.

Ken Roczen is coming off his maiden win of the season as Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, and Aaron Plessinger have all shown speed this season. The later trio has podiums but are looking for their first win of the season. Could tonight be their night?

One injury to note is that Dylan Ferrandis is continued to be sidelined following a concussion recently. He will be reevaluated in the next coming weeks as a return to racing has yet to be determined.

For all injury news leading up to today's race, check out our Detroit Supercross injury report.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States202
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States201
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States189
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States166
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany164
Full Standings

And another quick note on injuries: Scott Meshey had a crash during the early morning Friday press day riding session and ended up with a fractured left tibia. Heal up, Scott!

The riders will be taking to the track for track walk at 10:30 a.m. Eastern local time. Stay tuned here and on the Racer X Online social media accounts for more updates throughout the entire day. 


