Well it’s here everyone, March 18th. Yeah it’s Saturday, but it’s also the day that Timmy Ferry was born. Maybe the first, second, or third (perhaps the fourth, maybe the fifth) greatest rider to ever come from Florida, Ferry was a 125SX champ, he was a winner indoors and out, and had as big of a fan base as this sport has ever seen. Well, to me anyway. The #15 touched hearts and affected lives like maybe no other motocrosser we’ve ever seen before OR since. Again, in MY opinion.

So, in honor of his birthday I felt like it was only right that I, a man who was his mechanic for five years, to give you fifteen reasons why Timmy Ferry should be celebrated on this day.

1- All-time Leader in MX Motos Started

Motocross has been around a long time and guess who’s the rider who has raced the most motos in the 125/250MX, 250/450MX and 500MX class? Yeah, that’s right! Tim Ferry has started 389 motos (thanks Clinton!), which is more motos than any other rider in motocross history. Amazing!

2-Beating RC

Yeah, that’s right. RC is the GOAT, sure. We get it. He won a lot but in 1997, Tim Ferry took Carmichael down in the 125SX eastern series. Look it up. Ferry, along with some guy named Jeremy McGrath were the only two riders in history to beat RC in a title chase. Did Ferry win a race? No, he didn’t, but none of that matters. He beat the GOAT bro.

3- Defending Summercross Champion

There was a supercross race at the L.A. Coliseum in 1999 in the middle of the AMA nationals called Summercross. It featured a rider named Jeremy McGrath who had won six of the last seven SX championships. He was pretty good at the jumping stuff. But that night, Tim Ferry-who was a privateer rider before getting picked up by McGrath’s team for the nationals, brought the house down by pressuring McGrath in the main before he made a mistake. Ferry won the race and the L.A. Coliseum never hosted another SX after that. This race was that hard to top. Rumor is when the SMX series goes back to the Coliseum this fall, they’ll honor Ferry before the opener but that can’t be confirmed.