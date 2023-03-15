Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Indianapolis Race Examination

March 15, 2023 2:20pm | by:

The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross will forever be remembered for Ken Roczen's iconic win after his dramatic switch back to Suzuki. But a lot of other stuff happened to check out from this race. Today we talk about how Chase Sexton crashed from second place, why Justin Barcia was the only rider to blitz the whoops the whole main, and what happened to Eli Tomac that led to an eighth-place finish.

We also check out Hunter Lawrence plowing into Brock Papi as he was lapping him as well as Haiden Deegan going down late in the whoops after cross-rutting. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now