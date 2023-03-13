The Conversation: Ken Roczen

He did it. Ken Roczen’s return to Suzuki, a bike brand that hasn’t won a supercross race since 2016 (and it was Roczen who did it back then), was certainly met with raised eye brows. Not only has the RM-Z450 not had any major changes since 2018, but the team that races the bike today, HEP motorsports, had never been a contender for race wins prior to this season. This put Roczen, who departed team Honda HRC after six seasons, in need of some major work to get the Suzuki, the new team, and himself, up to a race-winning level.

Saturday night in Indy, he did it, holeshotting the race and holding off pressure from Justin Barcia to snag the victory. The fans and even his competitors absolutely loved it. Roczen spoke about the work it took to get there, and the emotions of it all, in the post-race press conference.

Ken, there’s so many ways to go with this.

Ken Roczen: I don’t know what to say!

We know you were testing a lot. Last few weeks, Wil Christien (TV broadcast) said you’ve been able to settle down with the testing and get your usual riding and training in. Was that a big factor in the result tonight?

Absolutely. That was a huge part of it. As much as I gelled with the bike as soon as I got on it, I still feel like we had a lot of stuff thrown at us in the beginning of the season. I was on so many different setups and it was definitely tough for us, and we had some bad races there. Most importantly, we never gave up. The team and I, we were at the track some times until 7 pm sometimes, especially the week before Tampa. We just weren’t letting off until I felt like we could. This night tonight, I’ve dreamed about it for many, many months, and it seemed so far away, especially after these last few races. My starts were not good, and I wasn’t anywhere even near the podium, honestly. To pull this off tonight, and the way this track was, I just have to let it settle in. I don’t want to let it get to my head or think this is going to happen every weekend. It’s tough out there. But tonight we’re going to enjoy this one, no doubt about it. The top ten out there, everyone is going so fast and if you don’t get a good start it’s so hard to make it happen. This race felt long and short at the same time. I was just trying to hit my mark, and obviously lappers came into play. This was definitely one of the ruttiest tracks I’ve ever ridden. This is just such an accomplishment that I have to let it settle in.