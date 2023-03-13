The ninth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the action did not disappoint! Ken Roczen broke through for a win on his Suzuki, the points lead changed, and the champ had a puzzling night. To get a more detailed look, we tapped our own Jason Thomas to get an inside look at the night’s action.

There’s no other way to say it—Eli Tomac wasn’t great in Indianapolis. What’d you think of his day, and night, on Saturday? Was this just an outlier for him, or was there something about that track that acted as Tomac’s kryptonite?



He just didn’t look comfortable with the conditions. Similar to Tampa, the track was challenging and different than a typical weekend. I had been wondering how the 2023 Yamaha would differ as the chassis was changed significantly. Anytime a bike undergoes changes like that, it’s strengths and weaknesses will likely also change. The 2023 model supposedly turns better and feels “smaller.” That change often decreases stability, though. Cornering prowess and stability are usually at differing ends of the pendulum. That dynamic makes me wonder if he is struggling with confidence in handling when conditions are at their worst. His performance at A1 contradicts this theory but Tampa and Indy both would make sense. As with many of his outlier races over the years, we may never really know what was going on other than he just wasn’t feeling it.

Adam Cianciarulo had his best result of the night, which was a bit of a surprise considering he missed the last two races with a wrist injury. How does something like this even happen?



Keep in mind, he only missed 10 days of riding or so. He injured it at press day in Arlington and was riding again before Indy. He didn’t lose any base fitness or speed in such a short span. He got a good start and I think a “slower” track maybe helped him with his prior issues of sustaining a torrid pace. When the track gets as tough as Indy was, the pace slows and things calm down. You can’t go flat out or you’ll end up on the ground. Maybe that helped him find a rhythm and hold it.