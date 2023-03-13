Displaying a strong performance during this weekend, Jonass regularly in the top ten, ended race 2 in a promising fourth place.

Finishing fifth was Febvre who was able to maintain his racing level after the first race and showing some classy move such as the overtake on Prado on lap 17. While Prado was maybe not as incisive as he was in race 1, he settled for the sixth place and this gave him a place on the overall podium.

In the end, with his win on race 2 Fernandez won the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina and his first GP of his career in front of Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado. The next round in Sardinia will see however Prado with the red plate as he won 10 points in the RAM Qualifying Race ending at the end of this weekend with 50 points. Fernandez fresh GP winner is second in the Championship with 48 points and Romain Febvre third with 44 points.

Ruben Fernandez: “You know first I was a bit nervous in the first race but it got better throughout the race 2. I’m happy with my ride on this track. I can’t believe that I got the overall GP especially after the mistake in the first race but it would not have happened without all the people around me, the Team, my family and everyone supporting me! “

Jeffrey Herlings: “My goal was to be around the fifth position, so to get second here was great and it is a step in the right direction. I felt much more comfortable in the second race and it was a good weekend. It feels really good after my first race”

Jorge Prado: “It was a good weekend; I didn’t feel at my best in the second race although I had a decent start. But the positive is that it is my first red plate in MXGP and I am super happy about it and hopefully I can continue like this for the rest of the season”

MXGP - Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 34:24.711; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:04.320; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:06.803; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:08.753; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:10.511; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Honda), +0:15.396; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:17.925; 8. Brent Van Doninck (BEL, Honda), +0:32.878; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), +0:34.810; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:37.044

MXGP - Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), 34:43.013; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:07.320; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:09.699; 4. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Honda), +0:22.775; 5. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:28.978; 6. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:30.167; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, Honda), +0:31.994; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:33.420; 9. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:43.957; 10. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:45.954

MXGP - GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 41 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 40 p.; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 40 p.; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 38 p.; 5. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HON), 33 p.; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 32 p.; 7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 24 p.; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 24 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 21 p.; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 21 p.

MXGP - World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 50 points; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 48 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 44 p.; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 41 p.; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 40 p.; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HON), 36 p.; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 33 p.; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 26 p.; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 25 p.; 10. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 24 p.

MX2

In MX2 Race One, the Fox Holeshot went to Nestaan Husqvarna’s Lucas Coenen before he crashed and had to stop racing. Jago Geerts had an ideal start as he quickly moved into the lead in front of his teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant. The two riders would go on to fight for the top spot throughout the whole race with the Frenchman eventually getting his way passed Geerts on lap 3. Eventually Benistant would go down with De Wolf not able to avoid him and going down too, which gave Geerts the lead that would not give up until the finish jump.