Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer give you the scoops ahead of Monster Energy Supercross in Indiana, including who is in and out due to injury, what the track will look like, the chances of an Anstie or Deegan win...and how hard it is for Weigandt to put foot pegs on a bike. Learn the most up-to-date intel on the Indianapolis Supercross right here.

