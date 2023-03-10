Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Weege Show: Indianapolis Preview

March 10, 2023

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer give you the scoops ahead of Monster Energy Supercross in Indiana, including who is in and out due to injury, what the track will look like, the chances of an Anstie or Deegan win...and how hard it is for Weigandt to put foot pegs on a bike. Learn the most up-to-date intel on the Indianapolis Supercross right here.

Brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R, which feature point-and-shoot handling, track tuned suspension, and the type of low-end torque to get you out of corners fast, and to the checkers even faster. Plus, we at Racer X are giving away the entry level way into the Honda Powersports family, the electric CRF E-2, built by Greenger Powersports. Subscribe now to win the bike! https://subscriptions.racerxonline.com/ 

