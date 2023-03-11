Reassertion
Chase Sexton’s bid for a 450SX championship is still in good shape. He trails Tomac by just ten points and there are still nine races left to make up ground. That said, a win in Indy would serve as a much-needed shot in the arm of his title scenario. Just a few races ago a string of wins seemed imminent for Sexton, who’s been on another level with speed multiple times so far in 2023. But at Daytona he couldn’t quite match the pace of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. It’s almost as if the balance of power has shifted ever so slightly, and not in Sexton’s favor. Sexton’s going to win again before this season is over, and for the health of his championship hopes, the sooner the better. -Aaron Hansel
Barcia vs. Sexton
Justin Barcia had quite a night going in Daytona and probably should have ended up on the podium. Unfortunately, he had a pair of run-ins with Chase Sexton, with the second instance putting Barcia on the ground. You can make arguments for either side being in the right or wrong, but either way, Barcia wasn’t stoked. The question now is whether or not this continues in Indianapolis. If Barcia thinks he owes Sexton we could see some fireworks this weekend. -Hansel
Indianapolis
Saturday, March 11
Thrasher vs. Lawrence
Just like the incident mentioned above, you can make arguments for both sides of the move Hunter Lawrence put on Nate Thrasher early in the 250SX main event. But the bottom line is, Lawrence’s pass ended with Thrasher on the ground and way back. If you’re Thrasher, you certainly don’t approve of it, and to make matters worse, you’re now 29 points back of Lawrence. Does this open the door for more takeouts and aggression in Indy? -Hansel
Cagey Veteran
Seventh at Daytona is a fantastic finish, no matter who you are, but when it’s a semi-retired rider competing in a fill-in role, it’s spectacular. We’re talking about Chris Blose here, who quietly had an extremely solid night with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in Daytona. He even tipped over in the sand but held on for his vest finish yet. Now after four races and steady improvement, it seems Blose is starting to hit his stride. Any chance he sniffs the top-five in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Max Speed
What a year Max Anstie is having! The Firepower Honda rider was on the podium yet again in Daytona, this time with a runner-up finish, marking the third time he’s landed on the box in just four races. At this point his rides are no longer raising eyebrows, they’re just becoming expected. He’s not quite on the same pace as Lawrence, but with the way Anstie is riding, it’s not even remotely farfetched to think he could collect a race win if the cards fall his way. Anyone think Anstie could get it done in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Well That Didn’t Take Long
In just his fourth professional supercross race Haiden Deegan earned himself a podium. And at the most prestigious, and arguably most difficult, race of the season! By now Deegan, who’s gone fourth, fourth, eighth, and third in his first four races, has proven his early success wasn’t a fluke—he’s definitely got legit supercross skill! So where does he go from here? A race win still seems like a long ways off, but hey, if you told us before the season he’d be on the box in just his fourth race, it would have seemed equally as improbable. We don’t know what the kid will do next, but so far it’s been fun to watch! -Hansel
Hold the Line
You’ve got to think a breakout ride for Tom Vialle is just around the corner. The 2022 MX2 World Champ has really shown some flashes of brilliance so far, they just haven’t translated anything spectacular on paper (unless you count his fourth in Arlington). After crashing while in podium position in Houston, it looked like he might have been on his way to a podium in Daytona, where he took second in his heat and was running well early in the 250SX main before a crash ended his night. He’s going to get his supercross game in order at some point. Will it be this weekend? -Hansel
Playing Favorites
Cooper Webb stated in the post-race press conference at Daytona that he really likes Indy (and many of the other rounds to end the season). He also usually ends a season strong, the same way he comes on strong at the end of a race. With softer, tighter, more rutted tracks up next on the schedule, this is Webb’s strength of the season. If he is this close in points now, just wait until he gets to the tracks he is most comfortable on. -Sarah Whitmore
Ghost Rider
I know Hansel already mentioned Haiden Deegan and his amazing ride in Daytona, but Deegan went on the PulpMX show and said that if he ever does win a main event, he will be ghost riding his bike over the finish line. I think I will put that on my “Things to Watch” list from now until it happens, whether that takes one week or one year. -Whitmore
Moving On Up
RJ Hampshire, vying for a 450 ride in 2024, jumped up to ride the 450 at Daytona and pulled off the unthinkable by winning his heat race. There was a time when it was common for riders from the small-bike class to jump into the premier division on the opposite coast and shake things up, like Kevin Windham jumping up to the 250 two stroke class in Charlotte in 1997 and winning the main event, while also competing in, and winning, the 125 West Coast Championship. These days, such moonlighting is rare, but Hampshire rolled the dice and it paid off. He said he is in for Indy as well, so let’s see if he can back it up with another great ride. -Whitmore