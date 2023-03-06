The eighth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross went down over the weekend in Daytona, Florida, and what a night it was! Everything from takeouts, rookie debuts, and a thrilling dogfight up front in the 450SX class was on display at the most prestigious race of the season. To get a more detailed look, we leaned on former pro Jason Thomas to offer some insights from the race.

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb came into Daytona separated by just two points, meaning whoever won was going to take sole possession of the red number plate. Is this something that specifically goes through their minds out there? If so, is it enough to give either rider that extra boost of motivation?

I don’t believe that was as big of a factor as it being Daytona itself. Webb has never won Daytona while Tomac had won six prior times. The mental messaging up for grabs was more important than the short-term points. If Webb could grab his first ever Daytona win by beating Tomac straight up in a dogfight, that would be hard for Tomac to swallow. It didn’t go that way and Tomac made it seven, but that would have been a pivotal turn in momentum.

What a ride from RJ Hampshire in his first 450SX appearance! Did you see his heat race win, or his ninth place, in the cards beforehand?

A ninth in the main event is in the range I had him, as long as he didn’t crash. Looking at the field minus Joey Savatgy, Adam Cianciarulo, and Dylan Ferrandis, I thought he could land inside the top 10. He’s a Floridian and would be comfortable in the sand/clay mix that Daytona offers.

The heat race win was a whole different story, though. To lead wire-to-wire, besting Cooper Webb in the form he’s been on was very impressive. Don’t forget, he also beat Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton in that same heat race, meaning he beat three out of the top five in points in his very first 450 heat race. Rides like that can make you a lot of money if you’re in a contract negotiation.