Cleanup Time

If you’re counting (and it seems like just about everyone is), that’s two races in a row in which Chase Sexton has crashed all by himself while leading. The mistake in Oakland was especially big—had Sexton taken the win over Tomac he’d have left Northern California with the points lead. On the other hand, mistakes do happen in racing, and Sexton showed last summer he’s completely capable of cleaning these things up. And even with those mistakes he was so fast he was still able to finish on the box both times! Will Sexton use Arlington as an opportunity to show us we’re all making a little too much over the issues he’s had in the last two rounds? -Aaron Hansel

Open Door Policy

If there is one rider you absolutely do not want to give any opportunity to reinject himself back into the championship picture, it’s Cooper Webb. Once he sees an open door, he always seems to be able to barge his way through, regardless of how the previous races have gone for him. That’s exactly what’s happening right now. After winning in Tampa, he was back on the hunt in Oakland, using his incredible second-half strength to take advantage of Sexton’s diminished late-race pace and nearly zap Tomac on the last lap for a win. He’s now tied for second with Sexton and sits seven points out of the lead. If Tomac or Sexton give Webb another inch in Arlington, expect him to take a mile. -Hansel

Eight, Six, Repeat

In the last four rounds Justin Barcia has gone 8, 6, 8, 6. If all you saw was him racing and never looked at the results, you’d think his finishes would have been a little better—he’s been very fast out there! Barcia’s been a podium guy for years, and he took third in San Diego this year. If the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider is able to get a good start and avoid any trouble in Arlington, he should be in the hunt to get back on the box. -Hansel