Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of RingCentral Stadium in Oakland, California. Today is the rescheduled second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're back for a momentarily blip of 250SX West today a this was originally Round 2 on the schedule but was postponed due to flooding in the area back in January. As such, Jett Lawrence comes in with a 16 point advantage in the series which will see just the one race now and then no racing again for the series until over a month from now.
The big story will be how Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire are feeling today after both of them had big crashes back at Anaheim that hampered their results. Thanks to some gritty rides, they're both in the championship hunt to some degree but a little ways down. We'll see how it goes today.
In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac still leads the championship after his fifth place finish in Tampa last week but the gap is narrower with Chase Sexton only two points back and last week's winner Cooper Webb just four points back.
Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen are still looking for their first wins of 2023 and Anderson did win in Oakland last year for the first of his seven wins in 2022. Perhaps we see our fourth different winner tonight.
We'll cover it all as practice is just getting underway in Oakland. Check out the broadcast schedule below with Race Day Live kicking off in a little over an hour.
- Supercross
Free Practice
As the first set of Free Practice headed out, it was Pierce Brown laying down the early pace in 250SX with a 1:09.860. The whoops were becoming a difference maker early and the rider who had it down the most was Jett Lawrence. Lawrence put down a 1:07.020 right in the middle of the session which proved to be 1.5 seconds faster than anyone throughout the rest of the session.
The long rhythm lane was also a point of discussion as most riders were tripling into it but the turning rhythm section portion at the end had different lines with some guys going 3-2-1-2 and others going 2-2-2-2.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1:07.020
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|1:08.551
|3
|Pierce Brown
|1:08.729
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|1:08.806
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|1:09.588
Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac led the field around in 450SX free practice next as both riders had done some press day riding yesterday and know most of the track. It was Sexton with the early pace at a 1:08.406.
Justin Cooper fell on the wall jump near the end of the session and appeared to injure his hand but was able to remount and ride back to the mechanics area by himself. The track bit a few other guys as Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb both had top overs but everything else was smooth sailing.
It was Jason Anderson who would put a lap down right at the end to go fastest at a 1:08.360.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jason Anderson
|1:08.360
|2
|Chase Sexton
|1:08.406
|3
|Christian Craig
|1:08.552
|4
|Eli Tomac
|1:08.807
|5
|Justin Barcia
|1:09.552