Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 11: Blair & Weigandt Review Tampa SX, Talk with Vanilla Ice

February 16, 2023 2:40pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

On this episode of SMX Insider, Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair discuss the championship implications following a chaotic night in Tampa. Episode 11 of SMX Insider now on Apple, Google, and Spotify podcasts and at supermotocross.com/podcast/.

Related: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Rescheduled for February 18

If you missed the first ten episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now