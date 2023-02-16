SMX Insider - Ep 11: Blair & Weigandt Review Tampa SX, Talk with Vanilla Ice
February 16, 2023 2:40pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
On this episode of SMX Insider, Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair discuss the championship implications following a chaotic night in Tampa. Episode 11 of SMX Insider now on Apple, Google, and Spotify podcasts and at supermotocross.com/podcast/.
Related: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Rescheduled for February 18
If you missed the first ten episodes, watch them below.