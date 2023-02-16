Watch: Oakland Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Justin Brayton
February 16, 2023 1:10pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Oakland Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 18. Take a lap around RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, for the Oakland Supercross. This will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the 2023 season.
2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout
The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
Check out Donnie Southers’ Oakland Supercross track preview with Justin Brayton.