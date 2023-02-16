Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The 2023 Oakland Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 18. Take a lap around RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, for the Oakland Supercross. This will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the 2023 season.

2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout