Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Oakland Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Justin Brayton

February 16, 2023 1:10pm | by:

Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The 2023 Oakland Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 18. Take a lap around RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, for the Oakland Supercross. This will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the 2023 season.

2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout

  • The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • The 2023 Oakland Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports

Check out Donnie Southers’ Oakland Supercross track preview with Justin Brayton.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now