I think from this week, I knew this race was big. I was starting to kind of slip back a little bit in points, so I was saying all week I need to come out and execute a good result. Like I said, the way the day went, it wasn’t really feeling anything special. I felt like I could do well, but wasn’t really clicking. Then in the main event, I just kind of turned my brain off and went to work and got a good start, which always helps. I rode some really solid laps and put myself in a good position. From the championship standpoint, it’s definitely a great spot to be. We’re in a really good spot. I think for me, confidence is key. I got that first win and I got that feeling back. I’m excited for the future.

Hi Cooper, I'm Ben Bridges, stat man. You have 96 starts, this is your 20th win. You’re now 10th on the all-time supercross win list. Thanks to you, KTM has won a supercross for 12 consecutive seasons. Moving forward, what does this do for your confidence?

It’s cool. I think for me, once I get that first one, I just know what it feels like to win again and what it takes. I’m excited. Like everyone keeps saying, I think ’21 was the last time I won. It’s been over a year. So, to get that confidence and know you can do it again, you have the equipment, the fitness, the speed, it’s super encouraging. I’m excited and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling.

Cooper, last week you had made a mention that for you, you weren’t comfortable with the track and how fast it was. So, was it more the track tonight was better for you, or was it stuff that you worked on in the week that helped?

It’s funny. I worked on all the things I struggled with at Houston. Then tonight, it started off kind of weird. With the rain it was super slick and stuff, so you had to kind of really still carry good momentum, but it’s a weird dirt. We ended up cutting down a little bit more than I think I was anticipating, but we made it work and it felt really nice. Basically worked on the opposite this week. I saw how I needed to work on roll speed and just carrying maybe some higher gears and really riding the tops of the berms. That’s really what we focused on this week. You kind of have to read the track and know what you’re going to get. Tonight, like I said, I didn’t feel super great all day, but I think the sand was maybe a lot of that. If you didn’t get that right, it really showed. So, the main event, I felt like I got the sand really clean, and then had some really good laps and some good whoops passes and was able to ride well.

You mentioned today you didn’t feel it in qualifying and practice. Once you got in position tonight in the main though, how much of it was your race craft, your bike, your training and whatever, and how much was just being pissed off for being beaten so many times?

Yeah, it’s weird. I feel like you kind of just wake up and you do track walk and you have a good feeling about the day, at least for me, and I did. Qualifying actually went pretty well, but the heat was awful. It’s something that you just kind of sit back and you’re like, man, I don't know if you can turn it around. You kind of doubt yourself. You really have no choice not tot turn around. Our dart fish guru, Seth [Rarick], yelled at me and said I should just pack it up and go home, and I had to prove him wrong.

Cooper, on the broadcast, you sort of stated you watched Chase get flustered towards the end of that main. Is that sort of a game plan tactic you can have, sort of pressuring these riders into mistakes? Or is it just a part of the sport?

I think it’s tough when you’re leading, especially tonight in the sand late. Inside and outside were, depending on how you got them, could be really good and really bad. At the end, I got a little bit closer to where the lappers play a part. You want to go one way, but then maybe they go that way. I could just tell we were getting late. The pressure starts to rise, as far as getting a win. You really want to win bad. I saw some kicks in the whoops throughout the main, but at the end when we could honestly barely get that triple, it was hard to carry that speed into the whoops which then was making some mistakes. I feel like I’m always really strong. Tonight I was stoked with how I actually rode in the beginning of the race. I had some good intensity. We worked on that this week. So, you never know what’s going to happen, but it’s really hard when you’ve got someone on you and you’re getting late in the race. Like you said, you want to change lines but you’re sticking to the plan. It’s tough.