Can you talk about what it’s like to start closing that gap in points?

A guy like Eli, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Tonight fifth is probably not where he expected to be and that’s not normal for him. So, definitely need to make up points when I can. Tonight I felt really good in the main event, like I said, and was riding well. Obviously made up points, but definitely could have made it up even more. But, it’s racing. Like I said, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, and if that’s crashing late in the race trying my best, then that’s what’s going to happen. I got to fix those mistakes obviously, but for me I’m just going to put myself out there every time and do my best. Overall, I’m glad we made up some points. Three of us are within four. So, it’s going to be fun. I don’t feel like it’s a three-man race, but we’ve definitely separated ourselves a little bit from the rest of the field. So, looking forward to going onto Oakland and keeping this thing rolling.

Chase, you’ve just been unreal in qualifying lately. In regards to getting into a rhythm on race day and having confidence going into the night show, what kind of mental importance does qualifying have for you?

Honestly, it doesn’t really matter just because you don’t get anything for qualifying first, but every time I go out there that’s just my goal. I don't know why. My speed is definitely not an issue. I think everyone kind of realizes that. It’s more the main events. Tonight, like I said, was some of the best main event riding I’ve done, especially on the long ones. Triple crown is different. It’s more of a sprint. Tonight, I feel like I had a good flow and was piecing the track together good, especially when we started cutting down more. Usually I’m late to that kind of thing, and I feel like I was hitting the turns good and staying low and gaining in the obstacles. As far as qualifying, I think one of my strengths is my speed. It’s always nice to qualify first, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m going to keep trying my best and hopefully we can turn one of these things into a win. I wanted to have the perfect day today with the heat race win and qualifying. That’s my goal. But got another weekend next weekend to try and do that. Positive with my riding and like I said, I’m feeling good with the bike. That’s all that really matters.

Chase, you’ve been in this position before, late races and had crashes similar to this. Do those old moments creep into your mind during races now as it comes to the five-minute mark when you’re leading?

No, not really. It’s definitely unfortunately been a little bit of an ongoing thing. Like I said, I’m going to put my best self out there throughout the whole main event. I’m not going to just let him go by me. I had a few close calls in the whoops prior to that. That one obviously bit me. So, I was giving my all and that’s all I can do. I was really locked in and focused on what I had going in front of me. Had a few bad runs in the sand. I think he did too. Other than that, I was really hitting my marks. I was doing the dragons back really well, jumping over the top one, linking corners together. So overall, just wasn’t meant to be. Like I said, we have I don't know how many more races, twelve or so? So, we’ve got a lot more tries at it and we’re in a good spot. So, I’m going to put myself out there and give it everything I have every time.