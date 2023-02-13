One other piece, with Mosiman early in the race, watching you guys battle, it just seemed like you guys were kind of ending up in situations where he wasn’t where you expected him to be. Is that kind of what you were touching on, where he was ending up on the track versus where you were at? Was it just kind of in a sense driving you nuts? Things weren’t playing out as you would expect?

Yeah. So, as far as race strategy goes, when you’re behind someone and maybe you’ve only done a few laps and there’s still 12 minutes left on the clock and you’re trying to catch, surely, he’s not just out there trying to defend sixth place. Surely, he wants to win. So, we’re both trying to push forward to the front. Like Nate said about clean racing, it’s good to race with someone that has that respect. We’re not going to clean each other out, but when one guy starts to go out of his way and slow you down just to cat-and-mouse and keep you behind, we’re in sixth place, like what are you doing? So, that’s kind of when it brings out, I would say, more of an aggressive pass. You have to force the issue, kind of stop their momentum that you can get away, because it’s just kind of same nature of the beast with that guy. You pass him clean, you’re going to get your front guard sawed off in the next turn. The same thing happened in practice. Second lap of practice down the start straight. I was on the inside out of the sand and then come down the straight and he’s on the inside, so I backed off. Then he does the whole braking thing to stop you at the bottom of the berm. It’s like, bro, it’s the second lap of practice. Are you good?

I appreciate you expanding on that. I think sometimes from whether it’s people in the stands or even watching on TV, sometimes it’s hard to see the momentum difference if a rider is racing forward or racing backward. Sometimes it’s more obvious than others. Thanks again for explaining it.

For sure. We’re going to be racing each other for the next 10 to 12 years. Why be a dick to the guy and then start a tit for tat kind of thing, like you see with Barcia and Anderson. It just doesn’t end good for either guy. It just gets into like an ego match.

Early in that main event for you, using the inside through the sand and ending up on the other side of the track, was that just you searching the sand for different sections, different lines? Or was that kind of scary for you?

On the inside of the sand and going out over the thing, no that was just me trying not to crash in there. That stuff is so deep. I went in in free practice or first quasi and crashed in there, just from following it around because it’s such a slow corner speed. It was just like, don’t crash.

Nate Thrasher | 2nd in 250SX

Nate, congratulations for your almost win today. Besides the start, which was the key today to get this big step up versus the past races of this year?

Nate Thrasher: I would say mainly the start, like you said, except that. Last weekend I felt good all day. I qualified good. My heat race was good. Didn’t get a great start in that either, but my lap times were good all day. It just came down to crashing in the main event. You just can’t go down that early in the race. Just buried back. Then I was charging back through and coming back up. I should have just stayed where I was at. I kept charging and over-riding a little bit and went down again. After that, it was just kind over for me. I did the best I could with what I had. I felt the same this weekend. I felt good all day. Just executed better. That’s what it comes down to. I have the speed. Just got to execute a little bit better.