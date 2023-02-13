Is there any possible way for Thrasher or Weltin to defend that last turn better?After watching that same dynamic play out several times, I think the only way to successfully execute it was to stick to the very right side coming down the start straight while also minding where the following rider was angling. Then, brake as to go to the very inside line. If the following rider whips out of the line and decides to try to rail the berm, you have two choices. Either trail him to the outside and block, or hope you can roll-tabletop-over-single fast enough to beat him to the line. You could also drift into his line while doing this, disallowing him to get a line past you.

The one thing you simply couldn’t do was swing wide on entry. The distance between the inside Tuff Blocks and the berm was very wide, giving a ton of room to cut across for a block pass. If you missed the line, all the following rider had to do was hook a sharp right once clear of the inside and meet the lead rider at the exit. That’s exactly what Hunter did to Nate Thrasher in the final corner.

We know Hunter Lawrence is good, but wow, was he impressive in Tampa! Is that the best supercross race you’ve ever seen him ride? What parts of his riding stood out to you?

I think he’s the best overall racer in this class. He was able to stay calm and methodically work his way forward. There will be main events when he gets out front and makes it look easy. Tampa proved he can do it the hard way, too. He’s been second best in this class for a while to a few different riders and now is his time.

Speaking of Lawrence, was his pass on Michael Mosiman necessary? Mosiman was already off balance and Lawrence had the pass made, did he need to get into his front wheel? What’s your ruling on this matter?

I don’t think there is much love lost there. I saw them exchanging pleasantries in qualifying practice, too. It’s always difficult to say when things are over the line but I do think it’s wiser to avoid conflict when you’re in the cat bird seat title wise. Mosiman could make life very difficult if he chooses to. Champions don’t have any need for a rival with a vendetta.