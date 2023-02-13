Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Tampa

February 13, 2023 12:35pm
Jason Weigandt joins me to talk about Tampa SX, his big SX TV debut, Webb versus Sexton, last turn passes, James Stewart's return to the spotlight, the Feld media summit and more.

Listen to the Tampa Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

