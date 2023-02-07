Shane McElrath is new to the Twisted Tea/Progressive Insurance Suzuki squad so we will dive into the new recruit's RMaRMy RM-Z450 and get all the details from Shane's mechanic "Magic Mike." Everything you see here on this yellow zook, us average Joe's are able to get for our own Suzukis. That makes this video extra cool!

Note: this video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Mike Medina

Main Image: Align Media