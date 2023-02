The podium finishers from Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Houston talk about their nights in the audio version of the post-race press conference.

250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Max Anstie (Honda), and Jordon Smith (Yamaha).

450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Chase Sexton (Honda), and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).

