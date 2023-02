Hear from Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, Talon Hawkins, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb as they reflect on their nights at the 2023 Houston Supercross. The first round of the 250SX East came through with tons of storylines from great rides out of the debutants while the 450SX class provided some fresh faces near the front and frustrations for others.

Film: Kellen Brauer