There were plenty of storylines to follow throughout the field in the 450SX main event from San Diego last weekend. Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton had to go through the LCQ to even make the main event and then got put on the ground by Justin Barcia on the second lap of the main event. Dylan Ferrandis was fast all day but maybe not quite as much as he was in Anaheim. And privateer Alex Ray made his first main event of the year thanks to an untimely stall from Shane McElrath.

Here’s what each of them had to say after the main event.

Chase Sexton | 5th

First of all, in the main, you and [Justin] Barcia. Is it racing? Do we have a whole thing here?

Chase Sexton: I don’t know. I mean there’s not really much you can do with that because you’re going to get the same thing every time. I actually talked to him before the main event and he came in and he took me clean off my bike. You just kind of expect that from him. I didn’t know he was behind me. I probably could have guarded the inside a little bit more, but I didn’t know he was right behind me. After that I went back to probably like 10th and then got back to fifth, so not ideal tonight. Not great.

If not for the knock down, did you feel you rode okay?

Yeah, I rode good. My lap times were good. From where I was at on the gate, I actually got a good start. I was stoked with that.

Dude you were like third!

Yeah, I got a good start, but that got ruined by Justin [Barcia]. Other than that, I rode good. It was not a stellar ride by any means, but I was two seconds away from a podium after being on the ground and I stalled it. It wasn’t a great night.