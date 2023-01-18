It feels like it's already been a while since the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicked off in Anaheim 10 days ago but so much happened that night that it still feels like we're digesting it all. Today we look back on Colt Nichols grabbing the holeshot in his first ever 450SX main event, Eli Tomac getting the tunnel jump wrong while leading, and how some missed shifts cost Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart in different ways. We also check out how quickly things went wrong for Austin Forkner in the 250SX main event as he now is sidelined for the foreseeable future. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

