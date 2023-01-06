Forgive me for cutting this intro short, but it's time for the presser to start behind me, and all of the news and information that I would have for this week is about to be mentioned in there as Weege and Blair are underway. Make sure to check out all of the preview videos, our features on past season openers, and the interviews with some of the riders that we grabbed in this very busy lead-up to Anaheim 1. See you at the races.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

This is, as they say, the big one. There is no bigger stage than Anaheim 1. Riders lie in bed at night thinking about this race for months on end. Honestly, there is way too much emphasis put on this event. Is it an awesome atmosphere? Absolutely. Does everyone think this race determines the level of preparation and readiness that riders put in during the off-season? Sure, but they shouldn't. Anaheim is its own beast. Don't believe me? Go look at the results and then compare them to the overall season. Anaheim 1 very rarely translates to the rest of the season. There is too much pressure, anticipation, and “newness” to be a good gauge for what we’ll see over the next 17 rounds. That's my best advice for riders with jitters and uneasiness. A1 is one round of many. It doesn't count for any more than Detroit, Houston, or Seattle, so don't put more emphasis on it than you would a round in April. Understand that it's a pressure cooker for everyone and things will settle as the rounds roll forward. Take a deep breath and rely on your training foundation. Let the fans and media hype up A1 to the stratosphere. Keep your mind on the task at hand.

FANTASY FIRST (Keefer)

A1! A1! A1! Get ready for flat bill hats, bumpin’ fists, and dap'n dudes down in Anaheim on Saturday! I got sucked into doing a PulpMX fantasy league with Matthes, Weege, JT, Chris Betts, and Blake Savage. At first I wasn't too stoked on it, but after we had our snake draft on Monday night's PulpMX Show, I am kind of excited. I think I have a really good team—what’s awesome about it is they all believe in the "HOMELIFE," which is the name of my team! I’ve even gone as far as making some helmet stickers for “my team” to wear. Chance of Webb and Ferrandis putting the stickers on their lids? Zero percent! But I'll have them ready just in case! Team Homelife consists of Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Dean Wilson, Cade Clason, Kevin Moranz, and Henry Miller. I think it's a solid team. So be ready boys, this newbie to fantasy is about to kick all of your asses!