A long, sweeping left leads to the aforementioned bridge tabletop and a short set of whoops that will either be easily blitzed or jumped all in one swoop. Exiting the short set of whoops sends riders diagonally across the start straight and mechanics’ area.

A 180 right is up next and into two long, back-to-back rhythm sections. The first section has a few different possible approaches, but I think the most likely is as follows: triple, triple, jump over the next tabletop and double into the corner. It’s nearly impossible to know exactly how this shapes up with a section like this but watch for several different options exploited.

The next left 180 leads riders down the length of the third base line. This next section will be one to watch, too. There are several opportunities to triple and even quad here. The main question is when and where. I believe the absolute fastest possible line will be 3-3-4-2. Is it going to be the race line for the elite? Time will tell. This quad is one that riders can often put together at the test track, going from a five footer, over two individual three-footers and down siding another five footer. It’s typically the biggest jump combo on any standard SX track and not for the meek. Check Chase Sexton’s IG for examples of this. It’s also the same combo that James Stewart was doing on his KX250 years ago with that infamous bog.

The final corner before re-entry to corner one is a 90 left with an inside/outside option. The inside has a small step up before accelerating towards the first corner exit while the outside sets up for a double across the entire span of the first corner. The outside line will be the preference for those wanting to make that big quad over the tabletop (mentioned in the third paragraph of DLS).

Who’s Hot

Eli Tomac went on a serious run in 2022. He is your defending champ in this series and my only real question is how well he gels with the all new 2023 YZ450F.

Jason Anderson won seven rounds of this series last season and that will usually get you a title. Unfortunately, he ran into a white-hot Tomac and made a few unforced errors of his own. Still, he is my pick to win the opener.

Chase Sexton arrived last summer and will come into 2023 with more confidence than ever before. Is that enough to become champ?

Ken Roczen has been the story of the off-season and all eyes will be on his Suzuki return. I think he gets a podium (could be the winner but I am going to stick with JA21).

Jett Lawrence is the brightest star our sport has to offer. At only 19 years old, there is nothing out of reach for this one.